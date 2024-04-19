Tragic Incident Outside Trump Trial Courthouse: Man Sets Himself Ablaze

In a shocking and disturbing incident, a man set himself on fire outside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s trial is underway. The man, identified as Maxwell Azzarello, was in the designated protest area when he doused himself with a liquid accelerant and lit himself ablaze.

Eyewitnesses described the horrific scene, with some recalling the man’s eerie silence as he was engulfed in flames. Bystanders were left in shock, with some screaming for help. Police officers and a court officer sustained minor injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire.



Azzarello, born in 1987, was taken to the burn unit at Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

According to law enforcement, his motives appear to be linked to conspiracy theories and emotional issues, with no apparent target or connection to the trial.

The incident occurred as the jury for Trump’s trial was being empaneled, with 12 jurors and six alternates selected for the six-week trial. The scene was chaotic, with police deploying a bomb squad search team as a precautionary measure.

Witnesses described the man’s actions as deliberate and disturbing, with some recalling his eerie silence as he set himself ablaze. The incident has left many in shock, with some drawing parallels to tragic events of the past.

The investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement working to understand the motivations behind this tragic incident.