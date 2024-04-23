Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Onakoya: Playing from Chess In Slums Africa to world record

USAfricaLIVE 50
USAfricaLIVE 50
Onakoya: Playing from Chess In Slums Africa to world record

Tunde Onakoya, a 29-year-old Nigerian chess master, recently broke the world record for the longest chess marathon. He played chess for over 60 hours straight in Times Square, New York, partnering with American chess master Shawn Martinez. Onakoya aimed to raise $1 million for Chess in Slums Africa, a charity he started to teach chess to children across Africa.

His achievement has been praised by Nigerian leaders like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, among others. Onakoya’s journey from playing chess in the slums of Lagos to breaking a world record is seen as a testament to the Nigerian spirit of resilience and determination.

He learned chess in a barber’s shop in Ikorodu, Lagos, a common gathering spot in Nigerian communities. Despite facing challenges, Onakoya never forgot his humble beginnings and continued to pursue his passion for chess. He’s now ranked as the 13th best chess player in Nigeria and has trained over 1,000 children through his charity, Chess in Slums Africa.

Onakoya’s marathon attracted attention from Nigerians worldwide, with many cheering him on in Times Square. Despite facing health issues during the marathon, he persevered and emerged victorious. His first meal after the marathon was Jollof Rice, a symbolic choice representing Nigerian culture.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

His story serves as an inspiration for young people everywhere, showing that great achievements can come from humble beginnings.

From DJ Decks to Hitmaker: The Musical Journey of Kcee

You Might Also Like

Nigerian, American chess masters stage world-record attempt with 60-hour marathon in NYC

South Africa legend Portia Modise slams Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons as the poorest Nigerian team ever

BREAKING: Junior Pope, three other Nollywood actors die in boat accident

USAfrica: My love of the game of golf. By Okey Anueyiagu

South African Businessman linked to rapper AKA’s murder

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigerian, American chess masters stage world-record attempt with 60-hour marathon in NYC Nigerian, American chess masters stage world-record attempt with 60-hour marathon in NYC
Next Article Alleged Fraud: Again, Yahaya Bello Absent As Court Begins Arraignment Alleged Fraud: Again, Yahaya Bello Absent As Court Begins Arraignment
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
BuyLetLive Reaffirms Commitment To Streamlining Real Estate for Nigerians Everywhere; Launches Nigeria’s First AI Property Search Platform And “Naija Homes” To Boost Local Investment
TECHNOLOGIES

BuyLetLive Reaffirms Commitment To Streamlining Real Estate for Nigerians Everywhere; Launches Nigeria’s First AI Property Search Platform And “Naija Homes” To Boost Local Investment

USAfricaLIVE 50 By USAfricaLIVE 50
Right-of-Way challenges stalling more than 120 power projects in Nigeria- TCN
Alleged Fraud: Again, Yahaya Bello Absent As Court Begins Arraignment
Nigerian, American chess masters stage world-record attempt with 60-hour marathon in NYC
South Africa’s ANC loses Zuma MK party name battle
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?