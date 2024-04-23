Onakoya: Playing from Chess In Slums Africa to world record

Tunde Onakoya, a 29-year-old Nigerian chess master, recently broke the world record for the longest chess marathon. He played chess for over 60 hours straight in Times Square, New York, partnering with American chess master Shawn Martinez. Onakoya aimed to raise $1 million for Chess in Slums Africa, a charity he started to teach chess to children across Africa.

His achievement has been praised by Nigerian leaders like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, among others. Onakoya’s journey from playing chess in the slums of Lagos to breaking a world record is seen as a testament to the Nigerian spirit of resilience and determination.

He learned chess in a barber’s shop in Ikorodu, Lagos, a common gathering spot in Nigerian communities. Despite facing challenges, Onakoya never forgot his humble beginnings and continued to pursue his passion for chess. He’s now ranked as the 13th best chess player in Nigeria and has trained over 1,000 children through his charity, Chess in Slums Africa.

Onakoya’s marathon attracted attention from Nigerians worldwide, with many cheering him on in Times Square. Despite facing health issues during the marathon, he persevered and emerged victorious. His first meal after the marathon was Jollof Rice, a symbolic choice representing Nigerian culture.

His story serves as an inspiration for young people everywhere, showing that great achievements can come from humble beginnings.

