Right-of-Way challenges stalling more than 120 power projects in Nigeria- TCN

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is facing challenges with completing over 120 power projects across the country due to problems with obtaining Right-of-Way (RoW) approvals and lack of funds.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, mentioned that the TCN’s infrastructure needs upgrading to increase its capacity, but it requires a lot of money to do so. Additionally, he highlighted that many projects are stalled because they can’t get permission to build in certain areas, and there’s not enough money to continue.

The Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, explained that some of these projects have been ongoing since 2001, and funding is the main issue. He also mentioned that vandalism of power infrastructure is making things worse.

The Chairman of the Senate committee on Power, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, acknowledged the challenges faced by TCN despite the significant funds allocated to the power sector. He promised to discuss TCN’s needs with the Senate and consider increasing their budget to help them deliver better services.

