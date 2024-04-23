Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BuyLetLive Reaffirms Commitment To Streamlining Real Estate for Nigerians Everywhere; Launches Nigeria’s First AI Property Search Platform And “Naija Homes” To Boost Local Investment

BuyLetLive Reaffirms Commitment To Streamlining Real Estate for Nigerians Everywhere; Launches Nigeria’s First AI Property Search Platform And “Naija Homes” To Boost Local Investment

BuyLetLive, a Nigerian company that helps people find properties to rent or buy, has launched a new feature called “Naija Homes” and an AI-powered property search tool.

The AI tool, called “Agent Mo,” makes it easier for people to search for properties they’re interested in. It also helps agents and property developers showcase their properties better.

“Naija Homes” is a new investment product designed to help Nigerians living abroad buy properties in Nigeria. It offers verified off-plan and completed properties in popular areas like Ikoyi, Lekki, and Victoria Island. Plus, it has flexible payment plans and services like property verification and project monitoring.

The CEO of BuyLetLive, Mr. Gbenga Osowe, explained that there’s often confusion about how Nigerians abroad can invest in property back home. “Naija Homes” aims to simplify the process and make it secure for people to invest in Nigerian real estate from anywhere in the world.

Overall, these new features are meant to make it easier for both buyers and sellers to navigate the real estate market in Nigeria.

