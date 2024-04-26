Professor Godwin Akper reveals why many Nigerian youths still engage in ‘japa’ syndrome

In a thought-provoking discourse, Professor Godwin Akper, a scholar of Systematic Theology at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), sheds light on the underlying causes of the “japa” syndrome among Nigerian youths. This syndrome refers to the mass migration of Nigerians to developed nations in search of better opportunities, leaving behind their homeland.

During the 25th inaugural lecture of NOUN held in Abuja, Professor Akper emphasized the crucial role of the Nigerian society in shaping the future of the nation. He highlighted the importance of instilling values of hospitality and ubuntu (a traditional African philosophy emphasizing community and interconnectedness) in local communities across Nigeria.

According to Professor Akper, the failure to cultivate a strong sense of national identity among Nigerian graduates contributes to the allure of seeking opportunities abroad, leading to the “japa” phenomenon. He expressed concern over the trend of Nigerian youths pursuing work permits or green cards overseas, often ending up in what he describes as a form of modern slavery.

The scholar urged a return to the core values of hospitality and community reliance, emphasizing the need for Nigerians to support and uplift one another. He called upon stakeholders at all levels to promote a culture of hospitality, even towards strangers, as a means of fostering unity and national development.

Professor Akper’s remarks underscore the broader societal challenges facing Nigeria, including brain drain, unemployment, and a loss of national identity. His call for a return to traditional values serves as a reminder of the importance of cultural preservation and community cohesion in addressing contemporary issues.

As Nigeria grapples with the implications of the “japa” syndrome and its impact on national development, Professor Akper’s insights offer a starting point for reflection and action. Embracing the values of hospitality and ubuntu could pave the way for a more inclusive and resilient Nigerian society.

This discourse serves as a timely reminder of the need for concerted efforts to address the root causes of migration and foster a sense of belonging among Nigerian youths, ultimately contributing to the nation’s prosperity and stability

