AFRICA

One dead, two injured, properties burnt in Ogun gas explosion

One dead, two injured, properties burnt in Ogun gas explosion

A tragic incident occurred in Ita-Osin, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Saturday (27th April 2024), resulting in one fatality and two individuals sustaining injuries, along with significant property damage, as a gas tanker exploded.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred due to suspected brake failure, causing the tanker to collide with a roadside culvert and subsequently erupt in flames. The incident led to the destruction of five vehicles and two shops in the vicinity.

Confirming the incident, Florence Okpe, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, revealed that the deceased, identified as the motorboy of the gas-laden tanker, was trapped and unable to escape the inferno.

Okpe elaborated that the fire, which engulfed multiple vehicles and adjacent structures, necessitated the prompt intervention of fire service personnel to prevent further escalation and mitigate potential secondary accidents.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the State General Hospital morgue in Abeokuta, while the injured victims have been taken for medical treatment by their family members.

Fatai Adefala, the Ogun State Director of Fire Service, affirmed the ongoing efforts of fire service officials to clear the wreckage of the burnt tanker from the scene.

This tragic incident underscores the imperative of ensuring vehicular safety standards and adherence to regulatory protocols in the transportation of hazardous materials. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

 

