USAfrica: “Fish out Murderer(s) of our colleague Peter Awa” – Barrister Nwangwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The condemnation of violent attacks against individuals and law enforcement officials in Anambra State of Nigeria continues to grow.

One of such deaths involved the recent killing of Awa Peter Awa, a State Counsel in the Anambra State Ministry of Justice. He was Vice-Chair of the Nigerian Bar Association, in the Ihiala area.

Barrister Emeka Nwangwu, an assistant director and Head of the Onitsha zonal office of the Ministry of Justice, Anambra State has added his views. He said in this May 29, 2024 video that “We register our disenchantment with respect to the murder of our colleague Barrister Awa P. Awa.”

Barrister Nwangwu who is also the chairman of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (Anambra State chapter) appealed for “additional logistics and better welfare for law officers.”

He emphasized that “We demand that those who killed Awa must be fished out and the reason for his death must be established especially if it is in relation with his official duty as a prosecutor or outside his office duties.”

In a related note, Professor of law, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, noted that “We may have somehow become de-sensitised to human suffering as part of our collective trauma.”