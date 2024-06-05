Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

REVIEWS

USAfrica: “Fish out Murderer(s) of our colleague Peter Awa” – Barrister Nwangwu

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: “Fish out Murderer(s) of our colleague Peter Awa” - Barrister Nwangwu
Awa Awa and Emeka Nwangwu at the 2023 Nigerian Bar Association conference at Abuja

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The condemnation of violent attacks against individuals and law enforcement officials in Anambra State of Nigeria continues to grow.

One of such deaths involved the recent killing of Awa Peter Awa, a State Counsel in the Anambra State Ministry of Justice. He was Vice-Chair of the Nigerian Bar Association, in the Ihiala area.

Barrister Emeka Nwangwu, an assistant director and Head of the Onitsha zonal office of the Ministry of Justice, Anambra State has added his views. He said in this May 29, 2024 video that “We register our disenchantment with respect to the murder of our colleague Barrister Awa P. Awa.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Barrister Nwangwu who is also the chairman of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (Anambra State chapter) appealed for “additional logistics and better welfare for law officers.”

He emphasized that “We demand that those who killed Awa must be fished out and the reason for his death must be established especially if it is in relation with his official duty as a prosecutor or outside his office duties.”

In a related note, Professor of law, Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, noted that “We may have somehow become de-sensitised to human suffering as part of our collective trauma.”

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle

USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University

Morocco to launch 2024 Marhaba operation

The King has no friends. By Suyi Ayodele

Biden imposes Asylum ban on U.S.-Mexico border crossings

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
Next Article USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle
AFRICA

USAfrica: In Kano’s politics, nemesis awaits. By Tunde Olusunle

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
USAfrica: Soludo appoints Governing Council for Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
Morocco to launch 2024 Marhaba operation
The King has no friends. By Suyi Ayodele
FAA approves SpaceX’s fourth starship test flight
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?