Sierra Leone: U.S. backs SLPP and APC’s stand against hate speech

The US Embassy in Freetown has expressed strong support for the recent joint statement by the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and the All Peoples Congress (APC) condemning hate speech and advocating for constructive political discourse. In its statement, the embassy commended the political parties for their “strong and unambiguous” stance and emphasized its alignment with the Agreement for National Unity aimed at fostering peace, social cohesion, and democracy.

The embassy’s statement responded to a joint letter published two days prior by both the SLPP and APC, which highlighted concerns over “rising tensions in our political discourse, both within Sierra Leone and among our diaspora communities.”

The joint statement from the SLPP and APC reads:

“The SLPP and APC have jointly committed to the Agreement for National Unity to address these challenges. This landmark agreement aims to peacefully and respectfully resolve political differences; strengthen our democratic institutions; resume regular cross-party dialogue; unite Sierra Leoneans across all divides.

“This pledge reflects our shared dedication to advancing Sierra Leone’s broader national interest.

“We firmly support free speech and freedom of the press as fundamental rights that uphold our democracy. However, these rights come with responsibilities and must never be abused. The SLPP and APC both believe that: Free speech should not be used to incite violence; Individuals should not be disparaged based on ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender, or political affiliation; Hatred against any ethnic or religious group must not be spread.

“We are gravely concerned about recent instances of hate speech by some political commentators, both in Sierra Leone and abroad. Such behavior is unacceptable and contrary to the values of both the SLPP and APC. We call on all Sierra Leoneans to reject hate speech and understand that it has no place in our political discourse.

“The SLPP and APC support the investigation and prosecution of individuals who incite violence, as it is a crime under Sierra Leonean law. These actions must adhere strictly to legal and human rights standards. In the current political climate, protecting the rights of all SLPP and APC members and supporters is crucial.

“We urge our international partners to support our efforts to ensure justice is served fairly and thoroughly. Their assistance is vital in maintaining a just and peaceful society.

“As the deadline for the final report of the Electoral Review Committee approaches, we anticipate an intensification of political discourse. We call on all Sierra Leoneans to engage in this dialogue respectfully and with dignity, avoiding personal attacks and threats of violence. Hate speech has no place in our country, and those who spread it have no place in our political parties.

“The SLPP and APC are dedicated to continuously monitoring and addressing hate speech and violence. We will collaborate with civil society organizations and international partners to ensure a safe and respectful political environment.

“Together, the SLPP and APC are committed to building a peaceful and respectful Sierra Leone for all its citizens. Let us unite to create a future where political discourse is conducted with respect and our democratic values are upheld.”

The US Embassy’s endorsement underscores the international community’s support for Sierra Leone’s efforts to promote unity and peaceful political engagement ahead of the release of the final report of the Election Review Committee on June 19.​