Wike names two Abuja roads after Achebe and Edwin Clark

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to name two roads in the Guzape District after prominent Nigerian literary figures, Chinua Achebe and J.P. Clark. Chinua Achebe, a renowned novelist and poet, and J.P. Clark, a celebrated poet and playwright, have significantly contributed to modern African literature.

Wike made this request in Abuja on Saturday during the inauguration of Guzape Lot II Engineering Infrastructure by President Tinubu, marking his one year in office.

“I want to appeal to you, just like what you did last time when you approved the naming of Arterial N-20 Road after Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka. There are a lot of Nigerians who also have in one way or another, made their own contributions, particularly in literary works. So many of them have made Nigeria proud. People like Chinua Achebe; people like J.P. Clark. Your excellency, I want to appeal to you to name this road after Chinua Achebe and another road within the same district after J.P. Clark,” Wike said.

The minister described Guzape as one of the largest and rapidly developing districts in the FCT. He explained that the contract for the infrastructure was awarded in 2003 at N14 billion during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration and divided into two lots. Lot I was awarded to Dantata and Sawoe, while Lot II was awarded to Gilmor Engineering. The contract was revised to over N18 billion in May 2023.

Wike noted that Dantata and Sawoe had halted work on the site for a considerable period until the Tinubu administration mobilized them to resume operations. For the completed Lot II, Wike said he had inspected the project over 15 times to ensure timely delivery, despite legal challenges from residents regarding the blasting of rocks for road construction.

Additionally, Wike mentioned that work at the Guzape Diplomatic Zone would soon be completed.

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, FCT Minister of State, praised President Tinubu for supporting infrastructure development in Guzape and other FCT districts. She highlighted that this infrastructure would enhance the quality of life for Abuja residents and benefit future generations. “The sustainable growth and development of any city relies heavily on infrastructure,” Mahmoud stated.

Earlier, Mr. Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, noted that the Guzape District covers about 1,070 hectares. Lot I, executed by Dantata and Sawoe, covers 450 hectares, while Lot II, completed by Gilmor Engineering, spans 620 hectares. Approximately 129 hectares of the total area are occupied by village settlements, with 66 hectares within Gilmor Engineering’s scope.

Ahmad explained that the scope of work included electrical power supply, featuring a 33/11 mini-injection substation for both lots, as well as a mini sewage treatment plant, transformers, and street lighting. The district is designed to support 1,017 plots of various uses, including residential, commercial, and recreational areas. Lot II specifically covers 561 plots and includes a 31.3-kilometer road network out of the 73 kilometers planned for the entire district.

“The remaining areas are encumbered by village settlements, and attention is currently being given by Wike to expedite the compensation and resettlement of these areas,” Ahmad said.