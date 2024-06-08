Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Brazilian foreign minister hails Morocco’s development and leadership

Brazilian foreign minister hails Morocco's development and leadership

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira lauded Morocco’s development efforts on Friday, describing the North African nation as an “important model” for progress across the continent.

Vieira made these remarks during a press conference in Rabat following discussions with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita. He praised Morocco’s achievements “in all sectors, social, economic, and educational.”

The Brazilian diplomat further acknowledged the “very important” role Morocco plays under King Mohammed VI’s leadership in strengthening regional cooperation. He specifically commended the Kingdom’s support for initiatives undertaken during Brazil’s recent G20 presidency, noting that this backing strengthens bilateral relations between Rabat and Brasilia.

The visit coincides with the 20th anniversary of King Mohammed VI’s state visit to Brazil in 2004, a trip that Vieira described as “opening a new path of bilateral cooperation” and establishing a solid foundation for deepened ties.

The joint communique issued after the talks in Rabat also addressed the Western Sahara dispute. Brazil, which held the presidency of the UN Security Council when Resolution 2703 was adopted in October 2023, reiterated its support for the UN-led process seeking a “political and mutually acceptable solution” based on relevant Security Council resolutions. Notably, the communique welcomed Morocco’s “serious and credible efforts” to resolve the issue through the autonomy initiative it presented in 2007.

This visit and the ensuing statements from Brazilian and Moroccan officials mark a new chapter in the robust partnership between the two nations, promising further collaboration and mutual support on the international stage.

