U.S condemns RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians

“The United States condemns the horrific attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on unarmed civilians,” stated State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

“Attacks on civilians throughout Sudan must stop now. There can be no military victory in this war,” Miller added in his statement.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the RSF, which has been engaged in conflict with the regular army since April 2023, attacked the central village of Wad al-Noura in al-Jazira state using heavy artillery, according to democracy activists. These activists shared footage purportedly showing a mass grave and reported a death toll of at least 104.

The United States and Saudi Arabia had facilitated talks between the warring factions in Jeddah shortly after the outbreak of violence. This resulted in a temporary humanitarian ceasefire agreement, which quickly collapsed.

US diplomats have been tirelessly advocating for a return to negotiations for months but have seen little progress.

“Both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces must ensure the protection of civilians and hold accountable anyone within their ranks who is responsible for war crimes or violations of the Jeddah Declaration,” Miller emphasized.

(AFP)