Malawians mourn Vice President Chilima

Malawians gathered under heavy security on Monday to mourn Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, a day after protests erupted in his home district over the government’s handling of the plane crash that claimed his life and eight others last week.

Chilima, 51, was laid to rest in his village of Nsipe in Ntcheu district, approximately 160 km (100 miles) southeast of the capital Lilongwe.

The previous evening, demonstrators, frustrated by what they perceived as a delayed search and rescue effort following the military plane’s disappearance, blocked roads and threw stones at vehicles in the funeral procession upon its arrival. Tragically, a car later collided with the crowd on the main road, resulting in the death of four individuals and leaving over a dozen injured, according to police reports.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who has called for an independent inquiry into the plane crash and subsequent response, attended the burial ceremony on Monday but did not address the mourners.

Political and religious leaders urged restraint amidst the mourning period. “Let’s remember the Vice President by observing peace and maintaining calm, which he always preached,” stated Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese, who officiated at the funeral.

Chilima, leader of the United Transformation Movement party, joined forces with Chakwera to establish the ruling Tonse Alliance, serving as his running mate during their electoral victory in 2020. However, tensions between the two escalated ahead of the 2025 presidential election, where Chilima was anticipated to challenge President Chakwera.

In 2022, Chilima was arrested on corruption charges. Nevertheless, last month, the court dismissed the case following a notice from the director of public prosecutions to discontinue proceedings. Throughout, Chilima consistently denied any wrongdoing.

