UK Denies approving 430,000 Nigerian Visa applications in 2024

The United Kingdom has denied approving approximately 430,000 visa applications from Nigerian nationals this year, according to a statement released by the British High Commission in Nigeria on Friday, August 9, 2024, via its official X page.

This clarification came in response to a press release from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), which summarized a recent meeting between UK official Dr. Montgomery and NIDCOM Chairman/CEO, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Visa Application Figures

NIDCOM’s press release indicated that Dr. Montgomery had informed the Nigerian counterpart that “approximately 430,000 Nigerian visa applications have been successfully processed in 2024.”

The meeting also addressed concerns regarding recent violent protests in the United Kingdom. Dr. Montgomery assured the Nigerian diaspora in the UK of their safety and security, stating, “The UK is home to people from diverse countries and races, and it will continue to welcome qualified individuals to live, study, and work. We will not accept discrimination or attacks against any community.”

Dabiri-Erewa confirmed that “no Nigerian has been reported dead or affected by the unrest so far,” and highlighted that NIDCOM maintains ongoing contact with the Nigerian High Commission in London and various diaspora groups, none of which have reported any casualties. She commended the UK government for its prompt interventions, particularly the arrests made in connection with the unrest, and urged Nigerians to stay safe, remain vigilant, and adhere to the travel advisory issued by Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In light of recent violent demonstrations by far-right groups and other extremist factions in the UK, the Nigerian government issued a travel advisory, urging Nigerian citizens planning to visit the UK to take necessary precautions to avoid potential risks.

UK Government’s Clarification

On Friday, the UK government issued a correction via its X page, addressing the NIDCOM statement regarding visa approvals. The UK clarified that from April 2023 to March 2024, it issued 255,000 visas to Nigerian nationals.

The UK government, tagging NIDCOM in its post, stated: “CORRECTION: @UKinNigeria issued 255,000 of all types of UK visas in the 12 months from April 2023 to March 2024.”

Additional Information

  • Nairametrics reported that recent data from the UK Home Office shows a 38% decline in study visas issued to Nigerians from March 2023 to March 2024.
  • This decline follows a rule change in January 2024, which limits dependents for international students, except in research-focused postgraduate programs.
  • The number of visas issued to Nigerians fell from 50,000 to 45,000, contributing to a broader 6% decrease in main applicant visas. Visa issuance peaked in June 2023 but has seen a slight decline since.

