Tanzania revokes approval for Kenya Airways flights

Tanzania revoked approval for the Kenyan national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQNA.NR), to conduct flights connecting the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, with Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, as confirmed by the Tanzanian Civil Aviation Authority on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The decision is cited as a reciprocal measure in response to Kenya’s refusal to grant rights to Tanzania’s national carrier, Air Tanzania, for the operation of cargo flights between the two nations. In an official statement, the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) announced the rescission of approvals for Kenya Airways (KQ) to operate passenger flights on the Nairobi-Dar es Salaam route, effective January 22, 2024.

Despite this development, the foreign ministers of both Kenya and Tanzania issued separate statements on a platform identified as “X” late on Monday, expressing a commitment to collaborative efforts in resolving the matter within the next three days.

Kenya’s Foreign Minister, Musalia Mudavadi, stated, “We have jointly agreed that our respective Civil Aviation Authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should, therefore, be no cause for alarm.”

Kenya Airways acknowledged awareness of the ban and conveyed its engagement with aviation authorities in both nations to seek a solution that avoids disruptions to flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam.

Kenya Airways, recognized as one of Africa’s largest airlines, plays a significant role in the region’s aviation sector. Tanzania, with its appealing attractions, including mountains and expansive wildlife reserves, attracts over a million tourists annually, establishing it as one of the major markets for Kenya Airways.

This development contributes to an escalating series of trade and commercial disputes within the East African Community (EAC), a regional bloc operating a customs union. Prior grievances include Kenya’s objections to low-cost products from neighboring Uganda, leading to the restriction of certain items such as milk and sugar. Furthermore, landlocked Uganda has pursued legal action against Kenya in a regional court concerning a dispute related to the importation of petroleum products.

Despite being a comparatively small airline, Air Tanzania has been actively pursuing expansion in recent years, seeking to enhance its fleet, routes, and overall operations to secure a more substantial share of revenues within the region’s aviation industry.

(Reuters)