USAfrica: Toast to my beloved Mother on my doctorate. By Simon Iberosi

Dr. Simon Chukwudi McBee Iberosi is a telecommunications engineer and prolific commentator on public policy issues.

Saturday, July 20, 2024, was remarkable and memorable, and I give God all the glory. It was uniquely special because my mom had the opportunity to see it live. Despite her efforts, Mom missed my BSEE degree graduation ceremony in 1987.

Mom had traveled from Imo state and arrived in Lagos on the day of the ceremony. She came to the UniLag campus in Akoka, in the company of Chief Fidelis Ezike, hoping to spot me among the overwhelming number of graduates. This was impossible, especially since the ceremony ended and I had run off with my friends to celebrate. They left campus and went to my uncle Emma’s house in Akoka, hoping to see me, but to no avail.

Mom was so disillusioned that she returned home rather than spend the night in Lagos. I was stunned when I returned to my uncle’s house and learned about Mom’s visit. Per the school’s policy, we should return our regalia the day after graduation or pay a fine. Because of this, I planned to return the regalia and go back to Akure Ondo, where I was doing my NYSC.

Given my disappointment in missing Mom and not taking pictures with her at the event, I took the night bus and traveled home while carrying my regalia. It did not faze me that I would pay a fine for not returning my regalia on time. Of course, when I returned to school to give back the regalia, my story was compelling, and the fine was waived.

When I got home, Mom had just arrived as well. We visited my Grandpa, Iberosi Obuteaku Nwa Duruohaneho, the greatest cheerleader in my academic pursuits. He was so happy and proud of me for my accomplishments. He bragged to his brothers about me, such that they were effusive in their compliments whenever they saw me.

He acknowledged me as his first grandchild to go to university and become a graduate. The following day, he treated me to a special private celebration and invited Sabean Photos for a family photo shoot with me in my regalia. I cherish this picture so much because Grandpa passed away the following year. It is framed and hung in my living room at home and abroad.

The second time Mom missed my graduation ceremony was in Dallas in 2001. While Mom lived with me, I worked on my MBA. I was supposed to graduate in December 2000, but we received news that my dad was unwell. Mom decided to go back home that December to facilitate my dad’s coming over for treatment. Everything worked according to plan, and Dad got a visa and came over. My MBA graduation was rescheduled for December 2001, and my dad witnessed it at UTD, Dallas.

I embarked on my doctoral journey in Energy Management at Walden University in the Summer of 2019. My mom arrived in the US in September 2019 for my daughter Taylor’s wedding in December 2019. In October 2019, I traveled for my first residency in Orlando, FL.

When I got back from residency, Mom fell ill. We rushed her to the hospital, and she was admitted into the ICU, but the doctors were skeptical about her prognosis. The doctors asked me if it would be “worth it” to continue with treatment. However, I was adamant and reminded them that they were not God and should do their best, and they agreed.

The mom’s news was devastating, but to the Glory of God, she turned the corner even though she was debilitated. This forced me to suspend my studies. When I resumed in Fall 2020, I prayed daily that Mom would be alive to see me graduate. That prayer was answered on December 23, 2023.

Completing graduation requirements at the end of the year meant I could not be approved to attend the Fall commencement ceremony in January 2024. So, I hoped all would be well and Mom would partake in the Summer ceremony I was slated for.

It was a blessing and a joy that our wishes came to pass, and Mom, at 81 years old, was there to see me march and witness the culmination of my academic pursuits! “Jehovah n’ara ekele!”