Press freedom under siege: RSF calls for urgent action in Guinea

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) issued an appeal to the Guinean authorities, predominantly comprised of military personnel, urging an immediate cessation of the series of restrictive measures imposed on specific private media entities. RSF decried what it characterized as “attacks on press freedom on a considerable scale.”

Having assumed power subsequent to a coup d’état in September 2021, the junta had initially pledged a commitment to upholding press freedom, as highlighted in a press release by RSF. However, since May 2023, instances of attacks have escalated, encompassing the disconnection of social networks and private radio stations, interruptions or suspensions of information sites for extended periods without explanation, and incidents of journalists being assaulted or apprehended in the field.

The most recent developments involve the High Authority of Communication, a regulatory entity within the sector, requesting on Saturday and Tuesday that the supplier Canal+ and the pay television service platform StarTimes respectively withdraw Espace et Evasion, widely followed radio and television channels, from their offerings until further notice. The grounds cited were those of “national security,” without providing additional clarification. As of Thursday, these media outlets remained inaccessible, as reported by AFP.

FIM FM and Djoma FM radios have also experienced a two-week period of inaccessibility within the country, with their signals being intentionally jammed without any accompanying explanation. Social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok continue to remain inaccessible without the use of a virtual private network (VPN), as highlighted by RSF.

Expressing concern over the lack of transparency surrounding these decisions under the guise of “national security,” Sadibou Marong, Director of RSF’s Sub-Saharan Africa desk, emphasized, “The lack of transparency of these decisions under the pretext of +national security+ is alarming, also discrediting the supposed independence of the regulatory body,” as quoted in the press release.

RSF is calling for clear and comprehensive responses from the authorities, urging them to take all necessary measures to restore access to censored media and social networks, Marong added.

A week prior to this statement, the Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG) and various press associations designated several government figures, including the Prime Minister, as “enemies of the press” in a declaration. They called for a press-free day on Monday, asserting that the journalism profession was “threatened with extinction.”

In October, security forces arrested a dozen journalists and employed tear gas to disperse their demonstration, aiming to unblock the widely followed Guinea Matin news site. Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated against them.

According to the 2023 world press freedom ranking published by RSF, Guinea occupies the 85th position out of 180 countries.

