Abductors of Nigerian Medical Students Demand N50 Million

The abductors of 20 medical and dental students are reportedly asking for N50 million for their release. The students were traveling to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu, were ambushed by gunmen around 5:30 PM near Otukpo in Benue State.

Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley, one of the kidnapped students, revealed via his X account. He added that the group has been without food for two days, and noted that the kidnappers have threatened to start killing the students if the ransom is not paid.

He stated , “We were kidnapped on our way to Enugu for a convention. They are requesting 50 million naira for the 20 of us medical students. Please help us; we haven’t eaten for two days. Contact Pius at xxxx he is coordinating the funds.”

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the abduction. SP Catherine Anene said, “Yes, the report of kidnapping is true. The report was received around 5:30 PM to 6:00 PM, and investigation is ongoing.”