2025-26 Chevening scholarship

The UK Government is now accepting applications for the 2025-26 Chevening Scholarships, a prestigious program that offers individuals from diverse backgrounds worldwide the opportunity to study in the UK with full financial support.

What Are Chevening Scholarships?

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals who exhibit strong leadership potential and aspire to become influential decision-makers. These scholarships provide comprehensive financial support for eligible master’s degree programs at any UK university, allowing scholars to fully immerse themselves in their studies. In addition to financial support, Chevening Scholars benefit from exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences that enhance their time abroad.

Program Highlights

Full Financial Support: The scholarship covers tuition fees, a monthly stipend, a return flight to the UK, and additional allowances for living expenses. Global Networking: Scholars connect with peers from over 160 countries, building a diverse and dynamic global network. Exclusive Opportunities: The program includes access to internships, volunteer work, and networking events, enriching the overall learning experience.

Application Deadline

The application period is open until November 5, 2024, at 12 GMT. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply through the official Chevening Scholarships website provided HERE.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the Chevening Scholarships, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Hold an undergraduate degree qualifying them for a UK master’s program.

Have at least two years of work experience (2,800 hours).

Meet the English language requirements.

Commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after completing the scholarship.

Obtain an unconditional offer from a UK university before the application deadline.

Application Process

Research: Explore eligible universities and courses using the Chevening website. Gather Documents: Collect transcripts, references, and English language test results. Apply Online: Visit chevening.org and click “Apply”. Select your country and scholarship type. Visit chevening.org.

Click “Apply” on the homepage.

Select your country and scholarship. Complete the Application: Fill out the online form and upload all required documents. Interview Stage: Shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews. Results Announcement: Successful candidates will be notified in June 2025.

Application Deadline : November 5, 2024

: November 5, 2024 Results Announcement: June 2025

A Legacy of Success

Since its establishment in 1983, the Chevening Scholarships have enabled over 57,000 professionals to study in the UK. This year, approximately 1,500 awards are available worldwide, funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations.

Conclusion

For international students aiming to study in the UK, the Chevening Scholarships provide a transformative opportunity to advance both academically and professionally.

Don’t let this opportunity pass by! Begin your application journey today and take the first step toward becoming a future leader. Visit chevening.org for more information and application instructions.