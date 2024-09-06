SEXtortion: 2 Brothers from Nigeria sentenced in U.S for scheme resulting in teen’s death

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten, Thursday, announced that Samuel Ogoshi, age 24, and Samson Ogoshi, age 21, both of Lagos, Nigeria, were sentenced to 210 months in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for the crime of Conspiracy to Sexually Exploit Minors.

(WJRT) – Two brothers from Nigeria will spend 17.5 years in federal prison for a sextortion scheme.

One of the victims, was a 17-year-old high school student from Michigan, Jordan DeMay.

He died by suicide in March of 2022 after he was targeted in this scheme.

The FBI and a U.S. Attorney are using it to bring awareness to the scope of this threat citing the need for vigilance, to protect others from social media dangers.

In this case alone, investigators found 100 victims, including at least eleven minors.

“The defendants hid behind their screen, and tortured Jordan for hours while he was alone,” said Jennifer Buta, the mother of Jordan.

It was through hacked social media accounts. Investigation documents revealed the Ogoshi Brothers from Nigeria used those profiles to pose and contact victims.

“They deliberately played on Jordan’s vulnerabilities with no regard for his life. They used relentless threats in their countdown to terrify him,” explained Buta on Thursday at the sentencing.

The Nigerian Nationals solicited their victims to send sexually explicit images- then threatened to send those to community members, if cash wasn’t paid.

It led to Jordan DeMay of Marquette taking his own life.

As Jordan’s Mother Jennifer Buta recounts the ongoing nightmare, she held a photo of her son, speaking to the defendants and those in the courtroom.

“Mother, I love you, is the last text, I ever received from my son. A text I woke up to that changed my life,” said Buta.

After years of investigation, U.S. Attorney Totten said the two brothers were extradited to the United States in August 2023 and pled guilty in April 2024.

“Extraditions from Nigeria, in these types of cases is certainly been rare,” said Attorney Totten.

Both brothers were in federal court for sentencing from Judge Robert Jonker.

“There’s really no way a sentence imposed in this case compensates, restores, undoes or even balances what happened here,” said Hon. Jonker.

Jordan’s father says he has devoted his life to sharing his son’s legacy, educating parents, and children about cyber crimes, hoping his heartbreaking story helps.

“It is my mission to deteriorate those safe places, advocate for the US resources, and tools needed to hunt you down.. to swiftly bring you back to this country and bring justice. There is no more hiding,” said John DeMay, Jordan’s father.

According to U.S. Attorney Totten, there are multiple other investigations involving sextortion.

“We are seeing a remarkable increase in this particular type of crime. This was not a one-off,” he explained.

“Spreading awareness on sextortion is a top priority of the FBI here in Michigan. Our hearts and prayers are with the loved ones of Jordan DeMay and those affected by the criminal acts of these individuals,” said Cheyvoryea the FBI Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of in Michigan.

ref: ABC12/FBI