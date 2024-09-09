UNN Center commends Gov. Mbah’s recognition of Mike Ejeagha. By Chris Agbedo

(Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet)

The honor accorded Gentleman Mike Ejeagha by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to sustain the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people. As a research-based institute with the statutory mandate of developing, promoting, preserving, and sustaining the linguistic, literary, and cultural heritage of Ndigbo, it is good news to the management and staff of Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (CIS-UNN) that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has taken this significant step at recognizing the timeless contributions of the Igbo cultural icon and folklore music legend, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha. By reconstructing and renaming Obinagu Road, Abakpa Nike Enugu as Mike Ejeagha Road, the Governor has underscored the point that the contributions of cultural icons such as Gentleman Mike Ejeagha are invaluable and deserve to be celebrated and remembered.

For the Centre for Igbo Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (CIS-UNN), this gesture is not only a celebration of an individual’s contributions but a significant boost to the institute’s statutory mandate. Given our central objective to safeguard and advance the cultural and intellectual assets of the Igbo people, CIS-UNN has long championed the importance of recognizing and celebrating icons like Mike Ejeagha, whose work embodies the essence of Igbo tradition. Ejeagha’s music, deeply rooted in the folklore and life lessons of the Igbo community, has served as a bridge between generations, ensuring that the values, history, and knowledge of Ndigbo continue to thrive. Governor Mbah’s decision to honour Mike Ejeagha is a commendable acknowledgment of the vital role that cultural preservation plays in the identity and continuity of a people. This recognition aligns perfectly with the mission of CIS-UNN to explore and sustain the linguistic, literary, and cultural heritage of the Igbo people. It also underscores the importance of partnerships between academic institutions and government in promoting and preserving indigenous knowledge, history, and traditions. The institute’s work in areas such as Igbo history, religion, philosophy, political economy, agriculture, technology, and indigenous knowledge creation models is further validated by this gesture, reinforcing the need for continued research and advocacy in these fields.

Since assumption of office on 29 May 2023, Governor Peter Mbah’s mantra, ‘Tomorrow is Here,’ has tended to resonate with the people of Enugu State as a promise of imminent progress and transformative governance. This forward-looking vision sets the tone for what the Governor seeks to achieve, a future that is not just anticipated but actively realized in the present. As he charts this course, his recognition of Mike Ejeagha’s timeless contributions to Igbo folklore speaks to the importance of cultural heritage in shaping that future. Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, with his rich mines of songs, has long been a custodian of Igbo culture, preserving the wisdom, wit, and life lessons of a people through his folklore music. His work is more than entertainment. It is a vessel that encapsulates cultural identity and continuity. By honouring Ejeagha, Governor Mbah has acknowledged the value of preserving our roots even as we look toward the future. This act reflects a leader who understands that progress is not about abandoning the past but about building upon it. As Governor Mbah strives to drive Enugu State’s path to progress on the crest of ‘Tomorrow is Here,’ it is crucial that this slogan transcends the ephemeral banalities of a mere catchphrase. It should serve as a guiding light for every decision, policy, and action taken by his government. The recognition of Ejeagha is a positive step, showing that the Governor values contributions that have shaped the cultural landscape of Enugu and the wider Igbo community.

However, the true measure of this mantra’s success will be in how it translates into tangible improvements in the lives of the people. Good governance, after all, is about striking the right tone, balancing the aspirations of tomorrow with the realities of today. As Governor Mbah implements his policies, the recognition of cultural icons like the nonagenarian folklorist should remind him of the enduring power of legacy and the need to create a lasting impact that future generations will look back on with pride. No doubt, the path to a better tomorrow is not without its challenges. It requires leadership that is responsive, transparent, and committed to the well-being of the people. Just as Ejeagha’s songs have endured the test of time, so too must the policies and initiatives of this administration be designed to stand the test of time, delivering results that reflect the aspirations encapsulated in ‘Tomorrow is Here.’ In recognizing Mike Ejeagha, Governor Mbah has shown his appreciation for the cultural wealth of Enugu State. Now, as he moves forward, let this recognition inspire him to continue making decisions that honour the past while paving the way for a brighter future. The promise of tomorrow is here, and with the right leadership, it can be a tomorrow filled with prosperity, cultural pride, and lasting progress for NdiEnugu.

While one cannot over-emphasize the propriety of Gov. Mba’s commendable act of recognition for a man whose contributions to Igbo folklore and music have enriched generations, its timeless lessons should not be lost on the hard-working Governor as he makes conscious efforts to make good his campaign promises. Otherwise, NdiEnugu may find themselves cast in the mould of the elephant, who was tricked into the King’s daughter’s royal marriage venue with bogus promises only to discover to its chagrin that the tortoise had pulled a fast one on him! Ejeagha’s music, steeped in wit, wisdom, and cultural depth, has touched countless lives, and this tribute by the Governor is both timely and well-deserved. Ejeagha’s songs are more than just melodies. They are lessons in life, capturing the complexities of human nature, society, and relationships. His timeless folk song, Etu esi ree onye isioche, offers a potent reminder of the dangers of deception and misplaced trust. The tale of the cunning Tortoise tricking the mighty Elephant into a trap serves as a didactic allegory, one that is particularly relevant for any leader, including Governor Mbah, as he navigates the challenges of governance. As Governor Mbah strives to fulfill his campaign promises and steer Enugu State toward progress, the implicit warning in Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo should not be overlooked. The Elephant, deceived by grand promises, found itself in a situation where its strength and size were of no use against the Tortoise’s cunning. Similarly, the people of Enugu, who have placed their trust in Governor Mbah, expect their faith to be rewarded with genuine progress and fulfillment of promises.

The Governor’s recognition of Ejeagha’s legacy is a step in the right direction, reflecting a leader who values culture and history. However, it also suffices as an apt reminder that leadership is about more than gestures. It is more about substance and delivering on the expectations set during the campaign. The message implicit in Ejeagha’s song is clear. Those who lead must do so with integrity, ensuring that their promises are not just words but actions that uplift their people. In the story of the Tortoise and the Elephant, the latter’s downfall was its blind trust and failure to see beyond the surface. As Governor Mbah continues his tenure, it is crucial that he remains vigilant, steadfast, and keep faith with the social contract he signed with NdiEnugu. This would serve as an insurance against the possibility of Enugu people finding themselves in the same position as the Elephant. The Governor’s ability to deliver on his commitments will ultimately determine whether this chapter in Enugu’s history is one of genuine progress or one marked by disillusionment. The dictates of optimism impel one to pitch tent with the positive side of the governance coin. In honouring Mike Ejeagha, Governor Mbah has shown his appreciation for the wisdom of the past. Now, as he moves forward, he must also heed the lessons embedded in that wisdom to ensure a future that lives up to the hopes and dreams of NdiEnugu. Only by doing so can he truly honour the legacy of Mike Ejeagha, not just in name but in the spirit of truth, integrity, and progress.

On a final note, the honour bestowed upon Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is a reminder of the enduring power of cultural expression and the responsibility of institutions like CIS-UNN to ensure that such legacies are not only preserved but also celebrated and integrated into the broader narrative of Nigeria’s cultural history. As CIS-UNN continues its mission, the recognition of Mike Ejeagha serves as a beacon, illuminating the path forward for preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Ndigbo.

Governor Mbah’s gesture is a tribute to a cultural icon. It is an eloquent testimony to the importance of cultural heritage in shaping the future of the Igbo people and, by extension, the future of Nigeria.