Emeka Offor charge Nigerians to vote compassionate, credible leaders

Dr. Emeka Offor, an oil magnate and philanthropist, has urged Nigerians to vote for compassionate and trustworthy leaders in the upcoming general elections.

At a celebration for his 64th birthday anniversary on Saturday, 11 February 2023 in Abuja, Offor made this appeal.

Offor expressed his desire for a peaceful and successful Nigeria while celebrating. Offor is the creator of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation and Chairman of the Chrome Group, a major oil and gas conglomerate in West Africa.

“My expectation is that Nigeria have a peaceful election and whoever that is qualified and the masses have chosen should be given the opportunity to rule the country so that there will be peace.

“Whoever has the fear of God and a good conscience that will make sure that the country is unified and insecurity is wiped out.

“People can go about their normal business and hunger and suffering will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“These are my wishes and prayers to God for the country,” he said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the business mogul’s family and associates planned a celebration for him on Friday night.

The celebrator’s wife, Mrs. Adaora Offor, stated that the occasion was planned to honor her husband and give thanks to God for his life.

“The idea behind the event was to celebrate my husband. It’s a special day and an opportunity to honour an icon.

“Every time when one turns another year, is a privilege and one must not take it for granted,” she said.

Sen. Ifeanyi Uba, friend and associate of the celebrator, said Offor was a philanthropist that touched the lives of so many Nigerians.

“Sir Emeka Offor has touched a lot of lives in an extraordinary manner.

“If you go down to my constituency where he is a leader, you will see and hear of the many things he has done for the people and that’s why you can see the multitude of people here.

“He is the man of the people and loves God and people and that’s the most important thing in life,” Uba said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday, 9 February, 2023 congratulated the Dr. Offor on his birthday, describing him as a dynamic personality and a global figure in humanitarian affairs.

In a congratulatory message issued by the President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari commended the celebrator for his humanitarian work.

Offor was born on February 10, 1959 and hails from Irefi Oraifite in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State.

