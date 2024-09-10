U.S. extends EAD automatic renewal period to 540 days

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a significant rule change extending the automatic renewal period for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). This new regulation aims to ensure that noncitizens can maintain their work authorization without facing interruptions due to pending renewals.

Below is an overview of this new rule, the individuals it will impact, and an explanation of what EADs are.

What is an Employment Authorization Document (EAD)?

An Employment Authorization Document (EAD) is issued by USCIS to permit noncitizens in the U.S. to work legally for a specified duration. EADs are typically granted to individuals within specific immigrant categories, including asylum seekers, those under Temporary Protected Status, and dependent spouses of certain visa holders.

Key Changes to EAD Automatic Renewal

Earlier this year, USCIS enacted a temporary final rule that extends the automatic renewal period for certain EADs from 180 days to 540 days. The extension aims to minimize employment disruptions for noncitizens waiting for their EAD renewals to be processed.

The rule, officially titled “Modifying Accreditation Regulations Governing Nonimmigrant Workers [1615-AC88],” proposes several critical changes, including:

Updating employment authorization provisions for dependent spouses of certain nonimmigrant visa holders.

Increasing flexibilities for nonimmigrant workers, including those who resign or are terminated.

Expanding eligibility for religious workers who have reached their maximum stay or are awaiting immigrant visas.

Modernizing the policies and procedures related to EADs.

Why This Rule Matters

The extension of the EAD automatic renewal period is a pivotal step aimed at reducing barriers to work authorization for noncitizens. By lengthening the automatic renewal period, USCIS seeks to ensure that eligible individuals can avoid employment gaps while their EAD renewal applications are under review.

This rule is part of a broader initiative by USCIS to streamline immigration processes and support noncitizens in maintaining employment in the U.S. Over the past year, USCIS has made significant strides in reducing EAD processing times, and this extension is another effort to continue that progress.

Who Will Benefit from the New EAD Rule?

The new EAD renewal rule will be effective from April 8, 2024, through September 20, 2027, with certain revisions applicable until January 2025. The key eligibility criteria include:

– Noncitizens who submitted an EAD renewal application on or after October 27, 2023, with applications still pending by April 8, 2024.

– Individuals who file Form I-765 (EAD renewal application) within the 540-day period starting on April 8, 2024.

This rule is designed to assist a wide range of eligible noncitizens, allowing them to continue working while awaiting their EAD renewals.

Key Points:

The automatic renewal period for certain EADs has been extended from 180 days to 540 days.

This change is intended to minimize employment disruptions for noncitizens.

The extension is part of USCIS’s ongoing efforts to support noncitizen employment.

The rule takes effect on April 8, 2024, and will remain in force until September 20, 2027.

The extension of the EAD automatic renewal period is a critical development for noncitizens employed in the U.S. It underscores USCIS’s continued commitment to reducing employment barriers and improving the work authorization process. Eligible noncitizens will benefit from this rule, allowing them to maintain uninterrupted employment while their renewals are processed.

Staying informed about the latest USCIS updates and requirements is essential for those impacted by these changes to avoid potential employment authorization gaps.