USAfrica: Trump’s immigrants are “Not Like Us” strategy has failed. By Chris Ukachukwu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

By Chris Ukachukwu, a contributor to USAfricaLive.com interactive platforms  

During the debate on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, we all watched as former President Donald Trump pulled straight from the racist playbook of the old GOP “They’re Not Like Us” strategy.

Live on national television at a presidential debate watched by more than 60 million people, the indicted and severally guilty Trump said that those he identified as dirty, poor, undesirable Haitian immigrants were killing and eating Americans’ beloved cats, dogs, poodles, beautiful park pets and home companions!

It’s all false!!

If some white nationalist kids made it up, Trump’s VP running mate JD Vance amplified it and Trump ran it up the flagpole. Some things never change!

“We’re not going back!” Trump’s MAGA group and friends want us to go back to the past when Black people can be captured in parts of Texas and bundled to Louisiana, Arkansas or Mississippi plantations and cotton farms. But “We’re not going back!”

Vice President Kamala Harris drew an accurate, life-sized portrait of him for the discerning voters.

It became necessary because it’s not all who have eyes have eyesight.

Chris Ukachukwu

Remember when George HW Bush used the *Willie Horton* racist trope against Gov. Mike Dukakis,  about a Black man on a weekend prison pass raping and killing a White woman under Dukakis’ furlough program.

This 2024 card is just an update of the tactic of using how can we scare voters, vilify migrants and make it as extremely disgusting and objectionable as possible in one anecdote? Beauty and the Beast theme.

