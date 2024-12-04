Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

BUSINESS

Aero contractors cuts domestic airfares to N80,000 for festive season

Aero contractors cuts domestic airfares to N80,000 for festive season

Aero Contractors has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic airfare, lowering it from N110,000 to N80,000 across all routes. This initiative, part of the airline’s holiday campaign, aims to make air travel more affordable during the ongoing economic challenges.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Capt. Ado Sanusi, Managing Director of Aero Contractors, during a media briefing at the airline’s office at Murtala Muhammed Airport, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Sanusi explained that the decision reflects the airline’s commitment to supporting its customers during the festive season. The discounted fares will remain in effect until January 2025, offering an attractive option for travelers during the holidays.

“The idea behind the fare reduction is to give back to customers during this economic downturn,” Sanusi said, emphasizing that the move aligns with the airline’s tradition of appreciating its passengers’ loyalty.

He highlighted that the fare adjustment was prompted by an analysis of market conditions, including an influx of new aircraft into the Nigerian aviation sector, which has increased competition. Despite the price cut, the airline is confident it will maintain profitability while providing reliable services.

Sanusi also noted that the fare reduction aligns with global aviation practices, where airlines often offer discounts during festive or holiday periods to reward customers.

Additional Insights:

• The airline has no immediate plans to expand its fleet, which currently consists of three aircraft, or to increase its routes. Instead, Aero Contractors will focus on maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

• Looking ahead, the airline intends to expand its fleet to 10 aircraft as part of its long-term growth strategy.

This fare reduction initiative reflects Aero Contractors’ dedication to offering affordable air travel while staying competitive and ensuring financial stability.

