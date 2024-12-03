Support USAfricaLIVE.com

USAfrica: U.S-based Nigerian researcher, Patrick Okoye, awarded first U.S Patent on Modified Cassava Starch for Pharmaceutical use in Medicines. 

USAfrica: U.S-based Nigerian researcher, Patrick Okoye, awarded first U.S Patent on Modified Cassava Starch for Pharmaceutical use in Medicines. 

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On November 5, 2024,  a scholar’s decades-long relentless quest into an important research achieved a special recognition here in the United States and in parts of the international scientific community.

USAfricaLive.com reports that through his excellent combination of diligent work and pharmaceutics knowledge, Patrick Chukwuemeka Okoye, PhD, has been awarded the first U.S Patent on Modified Cassava Starch for Pharmaceutical Use in medicines.Th e patent number is 12,133,918 B2, titled: “Partially Pre-gelatinized Cassava Starch as Pharmaceutical Excipient.”

Dr. Okoye informed USAfrica that his ground-breaking patent has value for  the “use of modified starches in nutraceutical, animal feed, cosmetic and pharmaceutical drug making…. It is increasingly common as these ingredients serve as binders, disintegrating agents and fillers for cosmetics products, drug tablets and capsules. “

He affirms that cassava flour and starches are also used globally in food such as tapioca, garri, fufu and baking and industrially in textiles and paint. 

In this patent, Dr. Okoye not only created modified cassava starch that “performed better than other modified starches when used in medicines, but reduced the cyanide contaminant in cassava to undetectable levels.”

Significantly, global markets for a form of modified starch, known as “pre-gelatinized starch” are projected to grow more than $1billion by 2030.

He has been published severally in journals; the most recent is on the application of pharmaceutical lubricants in drug design. 

Cassava is expected to become the most abundant starch in the world. Nigeria is the highest grower of cassava in the world.

Dr. Okoye’s research started while he was a pharmacy student in 1990, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. 

In 1994, he moved to the U.S., where he continued his research at the Long Island University, in New York.  He obtained his doctorate degree in Pharmaceutics from the University in 2014.

Evidently, Dr. Okoye’s invention and patent hold some transformative potentialities.   

By Chido Nwangwu, author of the forthcoming book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity, is the Founder of USAfrica. Follow @Chido247

