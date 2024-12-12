Ethiopia and Somalia resolve year-long dispute in landmark ankara deal

Ethiopia and Somalia have reached a historic agreement to resolve a nearly year-long dispute following marathon talks in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The negotiations were brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who hailed the deal as a “historic agreement” and expressed hope that it would mark “a new beginning based on peace and cooperation” between the two nations.

Background of the Dispute

Tensions between the East African neighbors flared in January when Ethiopia allegedly struck a deal with Somaliland, Somalia’s breakaway region, to lease a stretch of coastline for a port and military base in exchange for recognition. Although Addis Ababa never confirmed the deal, it sparked diplomatic and military friction, with Somalia accusing Ethiopia of violating its sovereignty. The row raised international concerns about potential instability in the already volatile Horn of Africa.

Key Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, released by Turkey, both nations pledged to collaborate on commercial and bilateral arrangements. These arrangements aim to ensure Ethiopia’s “reliable, safe, and sustainable access” to the sea while maintaining Somalia’s “sovereign authority.”

To implement the agreement, technical talks will commence by February 2025 and conclude within four months, with Turkey offering its assistance to mediate any disputes.

Statements from the Leaders

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the deal as a breakthrough in addressing misunderstandings.

“Ethiopia’s desire for secure access to the sea is a peaceful venture and will benefit our neighbors. It must be seen in the spirit of cooperation, not suspicion,” said Abiy. He emphasized that the constructive talks would allow both nations “to enter the New Year in a spirit of cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect.”

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud echoed these sentiments, noting that the agreement had “halted their differences” and expressing readiness to collaborate with Ethiopia for mutual benefit.

Turkey’s Role

President Erdogan played a pivotal role in brokering the agreement, which followed two earlier rounds of talks that yielded little progress. After the eight-hour session, Erdogan expressed optimism about Ethiopia’s efforts to secure sea access, stating: “I believe that my brother Sheikh Mohamud will provide the necessary support for Ethiopia’s aspirations.”

Next Steps

With the dispute now resolved, both countries aim to foster a new era of cooperation that promotes regional stability and mutual development.

This landmark deal underscores the importance of dialogue and collaboration in resolving complex geopolitical issues.

(AFP)