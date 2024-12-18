Tinubu welcomes Ghana’s President-elect Mahama in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly welcomed Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, to his official residence at the State House in Abuja.

The visit, disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, was highlighted on his X account on Tuesday. Olusegun stated, “The President-Elect of Ghana, H.E John Mahama, paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his residence, Presidential Villa, State House, yesterday.”

The visit follows the Electoral Commission of Ghana’s declaration of Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the winner of the country’s December 7, 2024, presidential election.

Tinubu Congratulates Mahama

President Tinubu extended his congratulations to Mahama during a telephone call shortly after the announcement of his victory. Tinubu commended the outgoing Vice President of Ghana and candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for graciously conceding defeat prior to the official announcement.

In a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Nigerian leader applauded Bawumia’s sportsmanship and reaffirmed the importance of such gestures in strengthening democratic institutions across Africa.

A History of Service

John Dramani Mahama brings extensive experience to his presidency, having served in various capacities in Ghana’s government. His roles include Vice President (2009–2012), President (2012–2017), Member of Parliament (1997–2009), and several ministerial positions between 1998 and 2001.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

During their meeting, President Tinubu emphasized the longstanding bonds between Nigeria and Ghana, grounded in shared history, cultural connections, and a mutual commitment to Pan-African ideals. Tinubu expressed optimism about collaborating with Mahama’s incoming administration to further strengthen ties across sectors, advance regional economic integration, and promote democracy and the rule of law.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Ghana has always been one of mutual support and cooperation,” Tinubu noted. “I look forward to working with President Mahama to build a better future for the West African region.”

A Symbol of Unity

The courtesy visit symbolized the deepening friendship between the two nations and underscored a shared vision for Africa’s progress. Both leaders highlighted the importance of collaboration to foster regional prosperity and unity, presenting a hopeful outlook for the future of West Africa.