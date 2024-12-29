Tinubu, Niger, Asari and contractors of insecurity. By Chidi Odinkalu

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Chidi Odinkalu, Professor of Practice in International Human Rights Law at the Fletcher School (Tufts University) and writer, has served as Chairman of Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission and was recently the senior team manager for the Africa Program of Open Society Justice Initiative.

According to the President of Niger Republic, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchani:

1 @NigeriaGov was v much aware of the formation of the Lakurawa terrorist group but ignored it. He says he personally reached out to the NIA & the NSA to tell them & @NigeriaGov even sent a delegation

2 The delegation to Niamey spoke directly with the captured terrorists in Niger custody only for Niger to later find out that indeed the @Nigeriagov is aware of the movement by France to create a space in between Sokoto border with Zamfara to accommodate the new terrorists.

Me: With this in mind, I remember that Asari Dokubo is on assignment in the SE. The nature of his job is unknown. But the state of the region is known. Remember the UGM, the unknown gunmen.

From Buhari to Bulaba, Asari’s contractors, are these unknown really unknown? We know that Asari has terrorist training. From Buhari to Tinubu, he has ensured that the region, like the NE is boiling.

Question is, where are the SE combatants he is supposed to be engaging with? Or is he paid to generate a reason for ‘python dance’?

Obviously then, there are top elements who generate these ‘terrorists’ and ‘resistance’ army for their questionable profit. Who knows? Maybe these masters of insecurity are working with foreign interests to keep Nigeria a killing field and so keep her from making any progress for the benefits of her citizens.

SE, NE, where next. As for SW emilokan people, better gird your loins. If the drumbeats are to believed, your Afonjas are bringing sharia. Ask the North how market first before una start. Very soon, the agenda will agend.