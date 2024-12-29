Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, passed away on Sunday at the age of 100. Known for his single term in office and a remarkable second act of humanitarian work, Carter made history as the oldest former president in the nation’s history.

The Carter Center confirmed his passing in a statement, stating that he “died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.”

Chip Carter, one of his children, reflected on his father’s legacy: “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

A Nation Honors a Legacy

Public observances will be held in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. President Joe Biden proclaimed January 9 as a national day of mourning and ordered flags at federal facilities to be flown at half-staff for 30 days.

“Jimmy Carter was a man of character, courage, and compassion,” President Biden remarked, praising him as a “humble servant of God and the people” and a “heroic champion of global peace and human rights.”

From Farmer to President

Born on October 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, James Earl Carter Jr. was the son of a peanut farmer. A distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Carter later returned to Georgia to run his family’s farm before transitioning into politics.

He served as Georgia’s governor from 1971 to 1975, championing racial equality and traditional values. In 1976, he was elected president, defeating Gerald Ford. Known for his outsider status, Carter faced challenges during his presidency, including the energy crisis, soaring inflation, and the Iran hostage crisis.

Despite his struggles in office, Carter achieved significant milestones, such as the establishment of the Departments of Energy and Education, the Panama Canal Treaty, and the historic Camp David Accords, which brokered peace between Israel and Egypt.

A Transformative Post-Presidency

After leaving the White House, Carter embarked on a profound humanitarian journey. He co-founded The Carter Center to advance global peace and health initiatives and worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity. In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for his decades of humanitarian efforts.

Carter’s post-presidency was marked by his dedication to teaching Sunday school, writing over 20 books, and advocating for peace and human rights. Despite health setbacks, including a battle with cancer and several injuries, he remained active into his 90s.

A Life Rooted in Faith and Love

Carter’s marriage to Rosalynn Smith lasted over seven decades, making them the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history. Rosalynn passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96. Together, they raised four children and shared a profound partnership in life and service.

A Lasting Influence

As one of the most active former presidents, Carter redefined the post-presidency role, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, peace, and service. His life serves as an enduring example of leadership grounded in moral clarity and a commitment to improving the world.