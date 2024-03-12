Rwandan President to confer with Tshisekedi on Eastern Congo crisis

Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, has affirmed his readiness to participate in discussions with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in eastern Congo. This declaration follows mediation endeavors spearheaded by the Angolan government, with President João Lourenço serving as the African Union’s mediator in the DR Congo crisis.

The accord was reached subsequent to a meeting convened in Luanda, Angola’s capital, between President Kagame and President Lourenço. Angola’s Foreign Minister, Tete Antonio, informed the media that President Kagame had consented to convene with President Tshisekedi at a time determined by the mediator.

Minister Antonio further disclosed that both Rwanda and the DR Congo had assented to the meeting, with ministerial delegations from both nations actively engaged in facilitating the dialogue.

In a statement released by Rwanda’s presidency, it was noted that both leaders had “agreed on key steps towards addressing the root causes of the conflict,” signaling a potential breakthrough in resolving the crisis.

This development transpires amidst escalating tensions in eastern DR Congo, where clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces have led to the displacement of over 100,000 individuals, as per reports from the United Nations.

However, preceding this agreement, President Tshisekedi had stipulated the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory as a prerequisite for the meeting, a condition that Rwanda adamantly refutes.

President Kagame’s willingness to engage in dialogue underscores the significance of regional collaboration in tackling the intricate challenges confronting the Great Lakes region.

Allegations of Rwandan support for M23 rebels have further complicated the situation, with Kigali vehemently denying any involvement in the conflict. The forthcoming meeting offers an opportunity for both nations to address these allegations and explore avenues for constructive collaboration in resolving the crisis.