Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

POLITICS

Rwandan President to confer with Tshisekedi on Eastern Congo crisis

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Rwandan President to confer with Tshisekedi on Eastern Congo crisis

Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame, has affirmed his readiness to participate in discussions with Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), aimed at addressing the ongoing crisis in eastern Congo. This declaration follows mediation endeavors spearheaded by the Angolan government, with President João Lourenço serving as the African Union’s mediator in the DR Congo crisis.

The accord was reached subsequent to a meeting convened in Luanda, Angola’s capital, between President Kagame and President Lourenço. Angola’s Foreign Minister, Tete Antonio, informed the media that President Kagame had consented to convene with President Tshisekedi at a time determined by the mediator.

Minister Antonio further disclosed that both Rwanda and the DR Congo had assented to the meeting, with ministerial delegations from both nations actively engaged in facilitating the dialogue.

In a statement released by Rwanda’s presidency, it was noted that both leaders had “agreed on key steps towards addressing the root causes of the conflict,” signaling a potential breakthrough in resolving the crisis.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

This development transpires amidst escalating tensions in eastern DR Congo, where clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces have led to the displacement of over 100,000 individuals, as per reports from the United Nations.

However, preceding this agreement, President Tshisekedi had stipulated the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from Congolese territory as a prerequisite for the meeting, a condition that Rwanda adamantly refutes.

President Kagame’s willingness to engage in dialogue underscores the significance of regional collaboration in tackling the intricate challenges confronting the Great Lakes region.

Allegations of Rwandan support for M23 rebels have further complicated the situation, with Kigali vehemently denying any involvement in the conflict. The forthcoming meeting offers an opportunity for both nations to address these allegations and explore avenues for constructive collaboration in resolving the crisis.

You Might Also Like

Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti’s Prime Minister

Buhari unaware of depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves under Emefiele – Tinubu’s Aide

Ramaphosa criticizes opposition’s call for foreign observers

Chad’s junta-appointed PM declared interest for presidential race

Former Ivory Coast President to contest in 2025 elections

Share This Article
Previous Article Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti’s Prime Minister
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti's Prime Minister
AFRICA

Ariel Henry resigns as Haiti’s Prime Minister

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Traumatized Nigerian families await news of their kidnapped children, students
Troubling disconnect between Nigerian public officers and the people they serve. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Buhari unaware of depletion of Nigeria’s foreign reserves under Emefiele – Tinubu’s Aide
Sierra Leone smart city: Idris Elba’s vision for ‘reframing’ Africa
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?