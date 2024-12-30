Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Chad holds first parliamentary elections in over a decade

Chad has concluded its first parliamentary elections in 13 years, marking a significant moment in the nation’s political history as it moves towards ending military rule.

Voting officially ended at 6:00 PM local time on Sunday, with provisional results expected by January 15 and final results anticipated by January 31. The election has drawn attention for its potential to shape the country’s future governance.

However, the main opposition parties boycotted the elections, accusing authorities of failing to ensure a credible and transparent electoral process. This highlights longstanding challenges in Chad’s journey toward democratic reforms.

Chad, an oil-producing nation with a population of approximately 18 million, remains one of Africa’s poorest countries. Since gaining independence from France in 1960, the country has yet to witness a free and fair transfer of power.

More than 8 million registered voters were tasked with electing 188 legislators to the new National Assembly. This election is seen as critical for Chad, which faces numerous security challenges, including threats from Boko Haram and the deterioration of its military alliance with France, a key strategic partner for decades.

The results of this election could significantly influence Chad’s political trajectory and its ability to navigate the pressing internal and external challenges.

