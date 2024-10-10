Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Nigerian man remanded in South Africa for R3 million romance scam

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Nigerian man remanded in South Africa for R3 million romance scam

A 39-year-old Nigerian national, Gabriel Okori, has been remanded in custody in South Africa after being charged with defrauding a woman of R3 million in a romance scam.

Okori, who allegedly posed as a white man named “Mark Hermanus” on Facebook, made his first appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 7, 2024.

His arrest was carried out last Thursday in Cape Town by South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (commonly known as the Hawks), with assistance from the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement and a private security firm.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela provided details of the scam, explaining that the victim initially connected with “Hermanus” on Facebook before their conversations shifted to WhatsApp. “Hermanus” convinced the victim that his son was gravely ill, prompting her to send money to cover supposed medical expenses.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Believing she was helping with treatment costs, the woman transferred over R3 million to the suspect. However, when “Hermanus” failed to repay the money as promised, the victim reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. A thorough investigation led to the identification and arrest of Gabriel Okori.

Okori’s court appearance in Pretoria resulted in the case being postponed until October 14, 2024.

You Might Also Like

Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict

Cameroon government dismisses rumors on President Biya’s health

Amnesty International calls for death penalty abolition in three African countries

Qatar University opens applications for fully funded international scholarships

Kenyan Deputy President impeached amid allegations of corruption and ethnic division

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Qatar University opens applications for fully funded international scholarships Qatar University opens applications for fully funded international scholarships
Next Article Amnesty International calls for death penalty abolition in three African countries Amnesty International calls for death penalty abolition in three African countries
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict
AFRICA

Sudan: RSF leader Hemedti accuses Egypt of airstrikes in Sudan conflict

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Cameroon government dismisses rumors on President Biya’s health
Amnesty International calls for death penalty abolition in three African countries
Qatar University opens applications for fully funded international scholarships
Kenyan Deputy President impeached amid allegations of corruption and ethnic division
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?