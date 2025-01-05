Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Mozambique post-election crisis forces nearly 3,000 to flee abroad

date 2025-01-05
USAfricaLIVE
Mozambique post-election crisis forces nearly 3,000 to flee abroad

The fallout from Mozambique’s contested presidential election has forced nearly 3,000 people to seek refuge in neighboring countries, as violence and political unrest continue to grip the nation.

Refugee Surge in Eswatini and MalawiEscalating Humanitarian Crisis

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, who lost the disputed election, canceled a planned address on Thursday, January 2. He was expected to outline the next steps in the opposition’s protest movement, which has fueled nearly two months of nationwide demonstrations against the October 9 election results. The ruling Frelimo party, which has held power since Mozambique’s independence, retained the presidency in the contentious vote.

Refugee Surge in Eswatini and Malawi

Neighboring countries are grappling with an influx of Mozambican refugees. Eswatini’s authorities report that nearly 1,000 refugees have crossed into the kingdom over the past two months. Many have sought shelter at the Malindza Refugee Centre near the border, a facility originally built to accommodate 250 people. The center is now overwhelmed, and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) is urgently seeking additional funding to address the growing crisis.

In Malawi, the situation is even more dire. Nearly 2,000 Mozambicans have arrived in just one week, according to the UNHCR. Fleeing violence and looting in their villages, many refugees risked their lives crossing the Shire River, often using makeshift boats or swimming to safety.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

As tensions in Mozambique show no signs of abating, the strain on neighboring nations and international aid organizations is intensifying. With limited resources and a growing number of displaced individuals, the region faces significant challenges in managing this escalating humanitarian crisis.

