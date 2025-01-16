Biden’s farewell address: A call to protect democracy and caution against rising tech power

In a poignant farewell address delivered Wednesday, January 15, 2025, President Joe Biden reflected on his time in office and issued a series of warnings to the nation. Rather than focusing extensively on the accomplishments of his single term, he used the occasion to highlight pressing concerns, stating, “I wanted to use my final address to warn the country of some things that give me great concern.”

Drawing parallels to President Dwight Eisenhower’s farewell address, Biden cautioned against the rise of a “tech industrial complex,” which he likened to Eisenhower’s warning about the “military-industrial complex.” He emphasized, “Six decades later, I’m equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech industrial complex.”

Biden warned that Americans are being overwhelmed by “an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation enabling the abuse of power,” further stating, “The free press is crumbling. Errors are disappearing. Social media is giving up on fact-checking. The truth is smothered by lies told for power and for profit.” He also underscored the transformative nature of artificial intelligence, calling it “the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time.”

The president reaffirmed his belief in the foundational principles of democracy, which he said motivated his decision to run for office four years ago. He stressed the importance of respecting key democratic institutions, including the presidency, Congress, the judiciary, and a free press.

“In the past four years, our democracy has held strong, and every day, I’ve kept my commitment to be president for all Americans in one of the toughest periods of our nation’s history,” Biden remarked.

However, he expressed concern over the concentration of power among a few ultra-wealthy individuals, describing it as a growing threat to democracy. “Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead,” he said. He drew historical parallels to the Gilded Age, noting, “The American people stood up to the robber barons back then.”

The address, Biden’s fifth and final formal Oval Office speech, was delivered just five days before he is set to transfer power to President-elect Donald Trump, who also served as his predecessor.

Biden opened his remarks by discussing a significant foreign policy achievement: a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, negotiated with heavy U.S. involvement. He acknowledged the importance of cooperation between his administration and Trump’s incoming team, saying, “This plan was developed and negotiated by my team, and it will be largely implemented by the incoming administration. That’s why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed—because that’s how it should be—working together as Americans.”

Reflecting on his time in public service, which spans nearly five decades, Biden expressed gratitude and pride. “I’ve been thinking a lot about who we are, and maybe more importantly, who we should be,” he said.

For the first time, Biden took a stance on Supreme Court term limits, advocating an 18-year cap for justices. He also called for a constitutional amendment to ensure no president is immune from prosecution for crimes committed while in office, though he acknowledged these reforms are unlikely to materialize.

Biden highlighted his administration’s achievements, including strengthening NATO, supporting Ukraine’s independence, advancing gun control legislation, expanding veterans’ benefits, and creating jobs. On artificial intelligence, he stressed the importance of U.S. leadership, asserting, “The U.S.—not China—must lead the way in this field.”

As he concluded his address, Biden issued a heartfelt plea to the American people: “I’m so proud of how much we’ve accomplished together for the American people. And I wish the incoming administration success, because I want America to succeed.”

Encouraging Americans to protect democratic values, he said, “It’s your turn to stand guard. May you all be the keeper of the flame. May you keep the faith. I love America. You love it, too. God bless you all, and may God protect our troops.”

Biden’s farewell tour continues with scheduled remarks at a Pentagon ceremony on Thursday, marking the end of his extensive career in public office, which began in 1973.