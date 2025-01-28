Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Goma crisis intensified as Congolese Army clashes with M23 rebels for control

Goma crisis intensified as Congolese Army clashes with M23 rebels for control

The situation in Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), remains uncertain following another night of intense fighting between the Congolese army and M23 rebels. Control over the city is still disputed, with conflicting reports from both sides.

Contents
Conflicting Reports on ControlIntensified Fighting and Communication BlackoutCivilian Exodus

The M23 rebel group, which the United Nations claims is supported by thousands of Rwandan soldiers, launched a rapid offensive on the city on Sunday. While M23 asserts that it has taken control of Goma, Congolese authorities deny these claims, with officials providing varying accounts of the situation.

Conflicting Reports on Control

Witnesses, including residents and journalists, have confirmed seeing M23 rebels patrolling some streets, particularly in the western parts of Goma. At the same time, reports suggest that Congolese soldiers are maintaining control over the area surrounding the city’s airport. However, with significant portions of Goma inaccessible to independent observers and humanitarian workers, the exact distribution of control remains unclear.

Intensified Fighting and Communication Blackout

Fighting has continued in various parts of the Goma region, with heavy exchanges of fire reported early Tuesday morning. The volatile situation has been exacerbated by a near-total communication blackout. Internet services have been cut, radio stations are silent, and phone connections remain unreliable, leaving residents to rely solely on word of mouth for information.

Civilian Exodus

Amid the chaos, thousands of civilians are fleeing the region in search of safety, further highlighting the humanitarian toll of the ongoing conflict.

The battle for Goma underscores the deep instability in the eastern DRC, with the conflict posing significant challenges for both local authorities and the international community as efforts to mediate a resolution continue.

