USAfrica: Is U.S President #47 truly a Godsend? By Tai Emeka Obasi

Based on my bold and undiluted support for President Donald J Trump, a friend of mine, who is a professor, a very respected one at that, asked thus …

“Tai, maybe you needed to be reminded, given this your much orchestrated God Trump synergy that even the Bible refers sufficiently that when God wants to punish a nation, He gives them very bad leaders. Now, given that Americans have since turned their backs against God, and given that the spirit of God has since left America, as is also the case with Nigeria, could it be possible, and contrary to your belief, that the election of Trump maybe God’s design to punish Trump and his people? Just asking.”

So, I responded…

I am not worthy, in any way, to speak for God, but in the things we have seen in the examples of the Almighty about life, it is possible to guess His intentions.

Assuming God, as you postulate, decided to punish America with Donald J Trump, who are you then to stop Him from running the full cause of His punishment?

However, since you draw inference from the Bible, it means you still read the holy book. In which case, you need to ponder over the following questions…

1. Will God likely punish a nation with a man who instantly abolished same-sex marriage, knowing why Sodom and Gomorrah was destroyed?

2. Will He likely punish a nation with a man, who is distributing millions of bibles to schools and all government offices, including the White House?

3. Will He punish a nation with a man, who proclaims His name in every speech and gives Him the glory of his incredible comeback as 47th POTUS?

4. Will He punish a nation with a man, who declares that Christmas will be celebrated in the White House all through his tenure as POTUS?

Let me stop here until you give answers. But I will add further that I can’t claim to know exactly all that is in Trump’s mind but a man, who says what he will do before he goes on to do them, is transparent enough.

And while you ponder over the response, maybe that you need to ask why Americans have turned their backs on God…and ask further if Trump is not deporting those that orchestrated actions that led his country into turning their backs on God.

God will always guide His people to know the signs and appropriately follow His ways. Are you aware that the only action Trump accomplished before he was sworn in was achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, which was necessary since the war had long degenerated into killing of thousand of innocent lives on both sides? Didn’t the President declare during his inauguration speech a day later that America, under him, will use their might to stop wars instead of starting them? Number 47 is equally working seriously towards ending the war in Russia and Ukraine. Mr. President continuously frowns at killing of thousands of people on both sides. If these genuine actions can be interpreted by you as a way God is punishing the world through Trump, then evidently, you must be talking of another god.

But it is clear you are talking like Democrats, whose only concern, when in power and out of it, is ever the next election. They are using Trump’s policies on all levels of illegal immigration to whip up sentiments and, of course, sabotaging the tough cookie at every turn, hoping to ignite a catastrophe all in preparation for 2028. But no one can bring a man, who God has chosen down unless when the chosen one steps out of track, thereby inviting his downfall upon himself. In this regard, I will say so far so good. And I will boldly reiterate that Trump is God-sent.

I can even say further that God decided that the best time for his chosen Israel for Trump’s second term is now. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should just calm down and work with Trump to achieve lasting peace in Gaza. And having seen the extent the Democrats intended to go with same-sex marriage and transgender “bxxxs’, God returned number 45 as number 47 to clean such ugly mess. Democrats should be warned on how they sabotage this man. God doesn’t joke with His anointed.

Next is Trump’s Immigrstion policies, ICE Raids and the Democrats’ agenda.

Obasi writes from New York.