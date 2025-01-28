Kenyan President advocates diplomacy for resolving DRC crisis

Kenya’s President William Ruto described the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as “very complicated” on Monday, emphasizing that a diplomatic approach is the only viable solution to the ongoing crisis in the eastern region of the country.

“We do not see, from where I sit, a possibility of a military solution to the challenges that face the eastern DRC,” Ruto said during a press briefing. “It was, it is, and am sure it will continue to be the case that engagement, dialogue, consultations is the only viable way out of the situation in DRC.”

Escalating Conflict

Ruto’s remarks came as M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, claimed to have captured Goma, the largest city in eastern DRC. Gunfire echoed across the city overnight, and by Monday morning, dozens of rebels in military uniforms were seen marching into Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, which borders Rwanda.

The mineral-rich region is crucial for global technology supply chains, adding an economic dimension to the conflict. In response to the rebel advance, Kinshasa declared it a “declaration of war.”

Emergency Talks

As chairman of the East African Community (EAC), President Ruto has called an emergency meeting of member states scheduled for Wednesday to address the crisis. Both Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi are expected to attend.

The conflict has further strained relations between the DRC and Rwanda. On Saturday, the DRC severed diplomatic ties with Rwanda, which has consistently denied supporting the M23 rebels, despite evidence presented by UN experts and other observers.

Regional and International Concerns

The eastern DRC has experienced decades of instability, with numerous armed groups operating in the region. The United Nations has warned that the latest offensive by M23 risks escalating into a broader regional conflict. Despite international calls for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of rebels, the situation on the ground remains volatile.

President Ruto’s emphasis on dialogue reflects growing concerns among regional leaders about the potential consequences of a prolonged military confrontation. The emergency EAC meeting aims to find a pathway toward de-escalation and a sustainable resolution to the crisis.