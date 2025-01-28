U.S: CDC halts collaboration with WHO 

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), public health officials, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have been directed to cease all collaboration with the global health body, effective immediately.

Trump justified the move by criticizing the financial contributions made by the U.S. to the organization, which he deemed disproportionate.

“So we paid $500 million to World Health (Organization) when I was here and I terminated it. China with 1.4 billion people. We have 350. We have nobody knows what we have because so many people came in illegally. But let’s say we have 325. They had 1.4 billion. They were paying 39 million. We were paying 500 million. It seemed a little unfair to me,” Trump stated.

Potential Consequences

Health experts have expressed concern over the decision, warning that it could hinder efforts to address critical public health challenges. These include the investigation and containment of outbreaks such as the Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, as well as preparedness for future global health threats.

Legislative Approval Required

Withdrawing from the WHO is not an immediate process. It requires a one-year notice period and the approval of Congress, making the final outcome dependent on legislative proceedings.

The decision has sparked debate over its potential impact on global health initiatives and the U.S.’s role in addressing international health crises.