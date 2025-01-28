Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

HEALTH

U.S: CDC halts collaboration with WHO 

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S: CDC halts collaboration with WHO 

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), public health officials, including those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have been directed to cease all collaboration with the global health body, effective immediately.

Contents
Potential ConsequencesLegislative Approval Required

Trump justified the move by criticizing the financial contributions made by the U.S. to the organization, which he deemed disproportionate.

“So we paid $500 million to World Health (Organization) when I was here and I terminated it. China with 1.4 billion people. We have 350. We have nobody knows what we have because so many people came in illegally. But let’s say we have 325. They had 1.4 billion. They were paying 39 million. We were paying 500 million. It seemed a little unfair to me,” Trump stated.

Potential Consequences

Health experts have expressed concern over the decision, warning that it could hinder efforts to address critical public health challenges. These include the investigation and containment of outbreaks such as the Marburg virus and mpox in Africa, as well as preparedness for future global health threats.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Legislative Approval Required

Withdrawing from the WHO is not an immediate process. It requires a one-year notice period and the approval of Congress, making the final outcome dependent on legislative proceedings.

The decision has sparked debate over its potential impact on global health initiatives and the U.S.’s role in addressing international health crises.

You Might Also Like

USAfrica: Is U.S President #47 truly a Godsend? By Tai Emeka Obasi

Goma crisis intensified as Congolese Army clashes with M23 rebels for control

Protests disrupt Libya’s oil exports

Kenyan President advocates diplomacy for resolving DRC crisis

Escalating violence in Goma: M23 rebels face resistance amid rising tensions

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Escalating violence in Goma: M23 rebels face resistance amid rising tensions Escalating violence in Goma: M23 rebels face resistance amid rising tensions
Next Article Kenyan President advocates diplomacy for resolving DRC crisis Kenyan President advocates diplomacy for resolving DRC crisis
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
USAfrica: Is U.S President #47 truly a Godsend? By Tai Emeka Obasi
INSIGHT

USAfrica: Is U.S President #47 truly a Godsend? By Tai Emeka Obasi

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Goma crisis intensified as Congolese Army clashes with M23 rebels for control
Protests disrupt Libya’s oil exports
Kenyan President advocates diplomacy for resolving DRC crisis
Escalating violence in Goma: M23 rebels face resistance amid rising tensions
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?