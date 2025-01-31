M23 Rebels threaten march on Kinshasa as Congo calls for military mobilization

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who recently seized control of Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city, announced on Thursday their intent to advance toward the country’s capital, Kinshasa. Meanwhile, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi called for mass military enlistment to resist the rebellion, and his defense minister dismissed the prospect of negotiations.

In a video message, Defense Minister Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita stated that he had ordered any plans for dialogue with the rebels to “be completely burned immediately.”

“We will stay here in Congo and fight. If we do not stay alive here, let’s stay dead here,” said Muadiamvita, a close ally of the president.

At a press briefing asserting their control over Goma and surrounding areas in South Kivu province, M23 rebels expressed openness to dialogue, aligning with a proposal from the East African regional bloc, of which Rwanda is a member. However, their ultimate objective is political power, according to Corneille Nangaa, one of M23’s political leaders.

“We want to go to Kinshasa, take power, and lead the country,” Nangaa declared, though he did not specify how the rebels planned to reach the capital, which lies more than 1,500 kilometers (nearly 1,000 miles) away.

Regional Leaders and International Response

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said he had spoken with Angola’s President João Lourenço, a key mediator in the conflict who had met with Tshisekedi a day earlier. Kagame stated that both leaders were committed to working with other African nations to resolve the crisis.

International reactions have varied. Former U.S. President Donald Trump described the situation as a “very serious problem” but declined further comment. Meanwhile, a U.N. spokesperson expressed concern over reports that Rwandan troops had crossed into Congo in areas where the rebels are advancing.

According to U.N. experts, Rwanda has deployed approximately 4,000 troops in support of M23—far more than in 2012 when the rebels briefly captured Goma. M23 is one of over 100 armed groups operating in eastern Congo, a region rich in minerals estimated to be worth $24 trillion, which are critical to global technology industries.

Tshisekedi Calls for Military Enlistment as Regional Tensions Rise

Amid escalating hostilities, President Tshisekedi urged young Congolese citizens to enlist in the military. His appeal came as regional leaders urged his government to negotiate with the rebels. However, Rwanda warned of potential repercussions if tensions escalated with South Africa, which has lost peacekeepers in the conflict.

In his first public remarks since M23 took control of Goma, Tshisekedi pledged a “vigorous and coordinated response” to reclaim territory while reiterating his commitment to a peaceful resolution.

On Thursday, he met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Kinshasa, with the Congolese presidency stating on X that France has provided significant diplomatic support at the U.N. “(Congo) expects a little more action in the face of this crisis,” the statement read.

Humanitarian Crisis in Goma

Goma remained largely without electricity and water on Thursday, while bodies of alleged government soldiers lay in the streets, horrifying residents, including children.

M23 rebels claimed to have captured approximately 2,000 government soldiers and police officers, escorting them to an undisclosed location. Some captives were seen singing anti-Tshisekedi songs.

The U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator in Congo reported that essential services in Goma were near collapse. “After several days of intense clashes, the city now faces massive humanitarian needs and severely impacted response capacities,” said Bruno Lemarquis.

Footage from the city showed residents looting food and goods from stores and warehouses. “This is something that is going to exacerbate a dangerous cycle of violence as desperate times call for desperate measures,” warned Cynthia Jones, the U.N. World Food Program’s emergency coordinator in eastern Congo.

South Kivu on Edge as Rebels Advance

After consolidating control over much of Goma, M23 rebels advanced toward Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, sparking fear and panic among residents.

Civil society leader Néné Bintou reported hearing gunfire and explosions in Mukwinja, a town 135 kilometers (86 miles) from Bukavu that had fallen to the rebels.

The Congolese military has suffered severe setbacks, with hundreds of foreign military contractors withdrawing and surrendering their weapons. Witnesses in Goma described soldiers shedding their uniforms and abandoning their arms as they fled across the border into Rwanda or sought refuge at foreign peacekeeping bases.

“The (Congolese) military bases in Bukavu have been emptied to reinforce those in Nyabibwe, Bushushu, and Nyamukubi,” a youth leader revealed, speaking anonymously for security reasons.

Regional Calls for Ceasefire as Rwanda-South Africa Tensions Escalate

A summit of the East African regional bloc called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire while strongly urging the Congolese government to engage in dialogue with M23. However, Tshisekedi was noticeably absent from the virtual summit, which was attended by Rwandan representatives.

Despite calls for de-escalation from African nations, the U.N., and the U.S., analysts warn that the risk of a regional war is increasing. The rebels’ advance into South Kivu, coupled with heated exchanges between Rwandan and South African officials, has further complicated the situation.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned what he called the “Rwanda Defense Force militia” for the deaths of 13 South African peacekeepers in eastern Congo. He assured that his government would ensure adequate support for its troops.

His remarks drew a sharp rebuke from Kagame, who accused South African peacekeepers of acting as a “belligerent force” aligned with groups hostile to Rwanda. “If South Africa prefers confrontation, Rwanda will deal with the matter in that context any day,” Kagame stated on X.

The M23 Rebellion: Origins and Outlook

The M23 conflict has deep roots in the ethnic tensions stemming from the 1994 Rwandan genocide, during which 800,000 Tutsis and others were killed by Hutu extremists. M23 claims to be defending Congolese Tutsis, while Rwanda alleges that Hutu factions in eastern Congo continue to target them. Many Hutus fled into Congo after the genocide, further entrenching regional instability.

Unlike in 2012, when M23 briefly held Goma before withdrawing, analysts believe the rebels may be more reluctant to retreat this time. Murithi Mutiga, Africa program director at the Crisis Group think tank, attributed the crisis to failed diplomatic efforts.

“Ultimately, this is a failure of African mediation. The warning signs were always there. Kigali was adopting very bellicose rhetoric, and the Congolese government was also adopting very, very aggressive rhetoric,” Mutiga said.

With the situation rapidly evolving, regional and international efforts to broker peace remain uncertain, while millions in eastern Congo continue to bear the brunt of the violence.

