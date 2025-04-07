Court grants ₦400 million bail to Bauchi Accountant General, Co-defendant in EFCC money laundering case

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, April 7, 2025, granted bail of ₦200 million each to Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, the current Accountant General of Bauchi State, and Aliyu Abubakar, in a high-profile money laundering case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The total bail amount stands at ₦400 million.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted the bail after hearing arguments from both the defence and the prosecution, shortly after the arraignment of the accused.

EFCC Allegations

According to the EFCC, between August and December 2024, Sirajo Jaja, Aliyu Abubakar, and Jasfad Resources Enterprise—a Bureau de Change operator—allegedly conspired to launder public funds from the Bauchi State Government. The funds were reportedly transferred from official state accounts into Jasfad’s bank account in violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In a detailed charge sheet presented by EFCC counsel Abba Muhammed, SAN, the commission alleged that:

Between July 10 and November 25, 2024, over ₦1.8 billion was transferred from the Bauchi State Expenditure Account in Polaris Bank to Jasfad’s account.

A further ₦1.55 billion was allegedly laundered from the same government account during 2024.

Between November 15 and December 31, 2024, an additional ₦693.2 million was moved from the Bauchi State Sub-Treasury Account in United Bank for Africa (UBA) to Jasfad’s UBA account.

Several other suspects—including former Secretary to the State Government Ibrahim Kashim and five others—are currently at large.

Arraignment and Bail Hearing

All charges were formally read to the defendants in court, and both pleaded not guilty.

Defence counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, requested the court to grant bail on liberal terms, arguing that the charges were politically motivated and not related to capital offences or terrorism. He assured the court that his clients would not flee and had credible sureties.

However, EFCC lawyer Muhammed opposed the bail, citing that Aliyu had previously jumped administrative bail, while Jaja had failed to meet earlier bail conditions.

Justice Egwuatu acknowledged that while bail is a constitutional right, the court must exercise discretion carefully. He granted bail to both defendants with the following conditions:

Each must provide two sureties of equal value to the bail amount.

One surety must be a resident of Abuja and a Director at a federal government agency.

The defendants must surrender their international passports and seek court approval before any travel.

The Accountant General is to be released to the Attorney General of Bauchi State pending the fulfilment of bail conditions.

If the bail terms are not met, the judge ordered that the defendants be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to June 17 for the commencement of the trial.

Background

The case follows reports in March alleging that the Bauchi State Accountant General had been arrested as part of an EFCC investigation into suspected diversion of public funds, money laundering, and financial mismanagement.