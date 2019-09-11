USAfrica: Buhari vs Atiku; tribunal leans on “technicalities”

USAfricaonline.com



Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) is delivering, live at the time of this report, its ruling on the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the declaration of Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the February 23, 2019 election.

So far, the lead ruling as articulated by Justice Garba has been heavy on citing “technicalities” which led him to several dismissals of key aspects of Atiku’s case as “lacking merit” and “struck out.”

Atiku’s lawyers and PDP argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) used rigged and falsified total votes for APC’s Buhari (15,191,846). INEC listed Atiku with 11, 262,978.

Atiku and PDP filed their petition on March 18 .

The tribunal has returned from a brief break and USAfricaonline.com will report latest updates and the conclusion of the two fundamental questions before the court: whether Buhari was qualified to contest, at the time, the 2019 presidential elections and did he win the required, lawful votes cast?



