LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Burna Boy attends The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Special to USAfrica magazine [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com

By Chido Nwangwu

Nigeria’s superstar and champion of Afrobeat music, Burna Boy, a few minutes ago was picked winner of the BET Best International Act 2020.

His second cd titled African Giant became a global success; with his face on billboards for sold-out concerts, from Lagos to Lisbon. /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

