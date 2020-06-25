The book on Trump and why Biden needs political electricity. By Chido Nwangwu

Remarkably and with astonishingly fake intensity, President Trump has pinned something about the Bidens being the personification of corruption in Ukraine and wherever…. I pinch myself, awakening from an Orwellian dizzying spin, fittingly remembering the certain truths from Wes Fesler. He, the one who wrote the timeless words that Hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption. By CHIDO NWANGWU

Loading...

Special & Exclusive to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine (Houston)

John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser to embattled-on-all-fronts President Donald J. Trump, has released his explosive book against Trump. But before the book titled The Room Where It Happened made it to bookstores it was all over the social media, especially WhatsApp.

Loading...

It will seem as if the Lords of digital piracy were working for their pockets as well as the litigation interests of John Bolton.

I am inclined to ask the question, specifically, did the publishers of Mr. Bolton‘s book have any hand in the release of the so-called pirated copy? That is, as a diabolical strategy; yet an effective strategy.

Loading...

I will tell you why in a minute.

Mr. Trump had gone to court against Mr. Bolton, alleging the former national security advisor of 17 months only, by the facts and content of the book, was engaged in criminal exposition of classified national security information.

Loading...

At the center of the entire conflict remains the grave charge by Mr. Bolton that Mr. Trump places his very personal interests especially his need to be reelected in 2020 over and above the national interests of the United States of America!

There could be no more significant challenge and denunciation of any president than the acquisition of private, partisan and unlawful gains over the public interests. In fact it is treasonous and an impeachable offense to seek transient and any forms of personal gains. Why?

Loading...

Such transactions, and compromises are likely to subjugate the power and potency of the presidency of the United States; and of any responsible, accountable and democratic country.

Trump’s biggest problems with the book include the assembly of evidence that Mr. Trump willfully engaged in criminal and unlawful quid pro quo.

Loading...

Ambassador Bolton’s book goes deeper to directly link President Trump’s suspension of $391 million in security aid for Ukraine to his demands that the government of Ukraine publicly announce concocted allegations especially against his 2020 presidential election rival, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Somehow, since he bagged the nomination of his party, the Joe Biden pace and engagement against Trump seem rather Inadequate and incomplete. Biden needs electricity; political electricity. I do know in this digital age, In order to successfully project a campaign, you Must have what I call connectivity messaging.

Loading...

So far, the Biden campaign has not shown its capacity for a proactive, connectivity Messaging!

Beyond his divisive, toxic and nakedly racist rotations, Trump and his campaign understand connectivity Messaging. While the left wing, liberal moral relativists are speaking and campaigning like Biden, promisingly: he will restore Dignity to the Oval office, the White House. For Trump, it is practical and simple. Jobs. Jobs. Jobs.

Loading...

///////////////////////////////////

Loading...

Let us go back to the issues surrounding the messy hustle of the Ukraine by Mr. Trump which laid the foundation for the Democratic Party led Impeachment of Mr. Trump. Effort to win votes in order to secure his impeachment failed in the United States Senate.

Loading...

Also, Mr. Bolton accused Mr. Trump of begging the President of China, Mr. Xi, to help him win reelection In 2020 by purchasing crops and products from the agriculture producing states here in the US.

Mr. Bolton documents that incident as a perfect example of the criminal activity of a foreign power being invited to intervene in the domestic democratic process.

Loading...

Shall we simply note that Mr. Trump lost first effort to stop the publication and release of the book which characterizes him as amateurish and reckless, Corrupt and not worthy of being President of the United States!

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth on Saturday June 20, 2020 rejected the Trump administration’s motion by pointing to the fact that news organizations already had copies. He added that hundreds of thousands of the book, pre-ordrered, were ready to be shipped.

Loading...

The third leg of the reality to contend with is Bolton was granting interviews. However, the judge made the point that Bolton did not wait for a clearance letter from the government, stating “If he is right and the book does not contain classified information, he keeps the upside mentioned above; but if he is wrong, he stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security.”

Bolton, I understand, received a $2 million advance plus additional royalties If it smashes best seller stats.

Loading...

The Room Where It Happened is already a hit; a pre-launch success. And all the news networks are providing their platforms for the author Trump called wacko!

The problem is: The more you listen to Ambassador Bolton you will not see a wacko; you will find patriotic zeal, and man of intellectual structure.

Loading...

In my research of the 71-years old lawyer and self described conservative Republican, I noticed he denies the reality and facts of institutional racism in the United States. He is very wrong — in terms of historical and contemporaneous realities of this great country! Without a doubt, we live in a much better country than it was in the 1800s and any of the 1960s.

Remarkably and with astonishingly fake intensity, President Trump has pinned something about the Bidens being the personification of corruption in Ukraine and wherever….

Loading...

I pinch myself, awakening from an Orwellian dizzying spin, fittingly remembering the certain truths from Wes Fesler. He, the one who wrote the timeless words that Hypocrisy is the audacity to preach integrity from a den of corruption.

*Dr. Chido Nwangwu who appears as an analyst on CNN and SKYnews serves as Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston. He is the author of the November 2020 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. @Chidö247

Loading...

Loading...

Chido Nwangwu

Share this: Twitter Loading...

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email



Loading...

Like this: Like Loading...