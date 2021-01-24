Nigeria’s President, USAfrica Publisher mourn Eze Ukwu Enweremadu

Loading...

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first African-owned, U.S based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolence message to the the royal family, government and people of Abia State, on the transition of Dr. Bernard Enweremadu, Eze Ukwu Ngwa Ukwu, the traditional head of Ngwa land.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Sunday, January 24, 2021, the President recognizes the immense contributions of the revered royal father to the development of his community during his reign of 44 years.

The statement noted that as a leader who cared so much for his people, the unity and prosperity of Nigeria, Eze Enweremadu will be remembered for his vibrant leadership, wisdom and courage. It added that in this time of grief, the President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family and the people of Ngwa land, praying that the soul of the royal father rests in peace.

THE EXIT OF A GIANT

In his condolence message, the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks in Houston, Dr. Chido Nwangwu, described the late “Eze Ukwu HRM Dr. Bernard Enweremadu as a major catalyst for community development and empowerment in the region. He was a philanthropist who always had his trademark cheerful, sunny and dignified personality. He was kind and gracious, and always very well dressed.”

“He was a strategic thinker with excellent communications skills. He encouraged me as a young staff of the Nigerian Television Authority channel 6 in Aba — whenever I joined my senior colleagues like John Agha and Onyebuchi Okoronkwo to cover (at least 5) news and socio-cultural events at his palace and around Ngwa Ukwu in the 1980s. It’s the exit of a giant!”

Eze Dr. Bernard Enweremadu

