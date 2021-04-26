Loading...

USAfrica: Supreme Court rejects Texas-led lawsuit from Trump-era stiff immigration rule

The Supreme Court of the United States has denied, at this time (temporarily), a controversial move by 14 States to defend a rule by the Trump presidency that stiffened requirements for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use certain government issued or public benefits, such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers. It is also known as “the public charge rule.” This rule, USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com learned at the time, was also expanded by former president Donald Trump to impact US citizens who are sponsoring immigrants for “green cards.”

The apex Court stated on Monday April 26, 2021 that it won’t hear the case led by Texas noting they need an opinion from a lower court, first. In March of 2021, the Department of Homeland Security under the current presidency of Joe Biden rejected and refused to defend the Trump policy in the courts. In fact. it is worthy of note that the new administration made it clear “The 2019 public charge rule was not in keeping with our nation’s values. It penalized those who access health benefits and other government services available to them,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said. This issue also impacts elections at the national and local levels of government here in the United States. By Chido Nwangwu

