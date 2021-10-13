USAfrica: Controversial Kenyatta visits as first African leader to the Biden White House

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and usafricaonline.com first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Almost 10 days since the publication of the “Pandora Papers” where it has been revealed the President of Kenya is said to have stashed away (with his family) $30 million US dollars in offshore accounts and secret tax havens, the U.S President Joe Biden will host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Kenyatta will, therefore, become the first African leader hosted at the White House by Biden.

USAfricaonline.com notes the White House has indicated that this meeting will be part of “Biden’s commitment to the U.S partnership with Africa based on principles of mutual respect and equality.”

It added that the two leaders will highlight “the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems…. discuss efforts to defend democracy and human rights, advance peace and security, accelerate economic growth and tackle climate change.” .