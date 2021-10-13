Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

INSIGHT

USAfrica: Controversial Kenyatta visits as first African leader to the Biden White House

Published

USAfrica: Controversial Kenyatta visits as first African leader to the Biden White House

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and usafricaonline.com first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet.  

Almost 10 days since the publication of the “Pandora Papers” where it has been revealed the President of Kenya is said to have stashed away (with his family) $30 million US dollars in offshore accounts and secret tax havens, the  U.S President Joe Biden will host Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Kenyatta will, therefore, become the first African leader hosted at the White House by Biden.

USAfricaonline.com notes the White House has indicated that this meeting will be part of “Biden’s commitment to the U.S partnership with Africa based on principles of mutual respect and equality.” 

It added that the two leaders will highlight “the need to bring transparency and accountability to domestic and international financial systems…. discuss efforts to defend democracy and human rights, advance peace and security, accelerate economic growth and tackle climate change.” .

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

News & Insight

After Supreme Court nullifies Kenya presidential election result, major challenges ahead After Supreme Court nullifies Kenya presidential election result, major challenges ahead

NEWS

After Supreme Court nullifies Kenya presidential election result, major challenges ahead

A decision by Kenya’s Supreme Court to annul the results of last month’s presidential election was hailed Friday by analysts as “historic” and “an...

September 2, 2017

Kenyatta: Mall attackers defeated

Three floors of the Westgate Mall in Nairobi collapsed during efforts to clear terrorists, trapping bodies inside, President Uhuru Kenyatta says in a TV...

September 24, 2013
Huge fire shuts down Kenyatta International Airport Huge fire shuts down Kenyatta International Airport

AFRICA

Huge fire shuts down Kenyatta International Airport

Huge fire shuts down Kenyatta International Airport Special to  USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston. Follow Twitter.com/Chido247, Facebook.com/MandelaAchebeChido Facebook.com/USAfricaChido , Facebook.com/USAfrica247   Nairobi: A huge fire has grounded operations at the Jomo Kenyatta...

August 7, 2013
USAfrica: Why are Nigerians humiliated and deported from Kenyatta's Kenya without cause? USAfrica: Why are Nigerians humiliated and deported from Kenyatta's Kenya without cause?

AFRICA

USAfrica: Why are Nigerians humiliated and deported from Kenyatta’s Kenya without cause?

Why are Nigerians humiliated and deported from Kenyatta’s Kenya without cause?  By Ken Okorie  @Twitter.com/Chido247, Facebook.com/USAfricaChido n Facebook.com/USAfrica247 USAfrica, Houston: It is sad to read about the plight...

June 18, 2013

AFRICA

Controversial Uhuru KENYATTA elected Kenya’s president, electoral body’s tally show slim win

@Twitter.com/Chido247, Facebook.com/USAfricaChido n Facebook.com/USAfrica247   Uhuru Kenyatta was elected Kenya’s new president despite facing an international crimes against humanity trial, provisional election commission figures showed on Saturday....

March 9, 2013

AFRICA

Uhuru Kenyatta cleared for March 2013 Kenya election despite war crimes trial

Special to USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston.                                         ...

February 15, 2013
U.S VP Biden heads to parts Africa in June: Egypt, Kenya and the World Cup in South Africa in June 2010 U.S VP Biden heads to parts Africa in June: Egypt, Kenya and the World Cup in South Africa in June 2010

AFRICA

U.S VP Biden heads to parts Africa in June: Egypt, Kenya and the World Cup in South Africa in June 2010

U.S VP Biden visit parts of the African continent: Egypt, Kenya and the World Cup in South Africa in June 2010. Special to USAfricaonline.com...

May 21, 2010

Copyright © 2020 USAfricaonline.com is the first African-owned, U.S-based professional newspaper published on the worldwide web. Its multimedia site and archives are powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MLKMandelaAchebe.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com News@USAfricaonline.com. wireless: +1-832-45-CHIDO (24436). main: +1-713-270-5500. THE AUTHORITATIVE LINK. Copyright ©2019. USAfrica Inc., USAfricaonline.com and Chido Nwangwu. All rights reserved

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: