USAfrica: Obiano gets Aviation Authority’s approval for Anambra International airport to begin operations.

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Anambra State of Nigeria Governor Willie Obiano has received the necessary approvals from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)for the Anambra government to open the State’s International Cargo and Passenger Airport for commercial operations, immediately.

The NCAA’s letter of December 1, 2021, addressed to Gov. Obiano, stated: “The aviation authority said it has received security clearance from relevant security agencies for the opening. It said that the negative security clearance was the reason the authority had declined approval for the opening of the airport on the 30th of October 2021, when the state government had scheduled the commissioning. In the interim, Category B Aircrafts are permitted to land and take off from the airport from sunrise to sunset.”

The Anambra State Commissioner for Works, tireless Marcel Ifejiofor announced the approval and added: “With this NCAA clearance, airlines already approved by the relevant authorities to operate at the Anambra airport such as Air Peace, Ibom Air, United Nigeria and others are expected to start scheduling flights into and out of the airport immediately.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...