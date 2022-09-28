USAfrica: Soludo condemns killing of soldiers as “wicked and cruel attack”

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, has condemned the killing of soldiers in Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area of his State.

He said “We condemn this wicked and cruel attack in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this act must pay. We are not going to rest on our oars, including those people that attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and the rest. There will be absolutely no hiding place for them.” He promised that “Going forward, our actions will show, as these people must surely pay for this heinous and repulsive attack.”

