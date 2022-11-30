Wife of Nigeria’s President reportedly jailed student over a tweet

Aminu Mohammed, a student at the Federal University of Dutse Jigawa, was detained in the Suleja Correctional Center in Niger State for making a tweet about the president’s wife, Aisha Buhari.

The student was charged with cyberstalking at the FCT High Court No. 14 in Abuja on Tuesday, 29, November 2022 after pleading not guilty to the accusations brought against him, he was denied bail.

Following Mohammed’s apparent detention a few days ago on the First Lady’s orders, Nigerians were outraged and demanded his release.

The First Lady was “eating fat on the money of the underprivileged people,” according to a tweet made by Mohammed in Hausa in June.

The tweet read, “Su mama Anchi Kudin Talakawa an koshi,” meaning, “Mama has fed fat on poor people’s money.”

The 500-level student was picked up from school and sent directly to the Presidential Villa, where he allegedly suffered abuse at the hands of policemen who were thought to be Department of State Services employees.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Mohammed’s lawyer, CK Agu, said, “Even in the court session yesterday, we notified the judge about the efforts made to have him released on bail, but we did not receive any reply from the police.

“We applied to the court to release the student on bail on health grounds and the fact that he will sit for the exam on December 5. The court has ordered the police to provide the bail application before it for consideration.

The defendant was mandated to remain in Suleja Prison until his bail application was heard and decided, as instructed by Justice Yusuf Halilu.

Before the end of the week, the application, which was submitted by his attorney, will be heard.

The one-count charge read ” That you Aminu Adamu, male of Anguwar Sarakuna, Bauch, Bauchi state sometime between May – June 2022 within the jurisdiction of this Honorable court did intentionally open a Twitter Handle with the name @aminullahie Catalyst and screenshot the image of Her Excellency Hajia Aisha Buhari and wrote on it in Hausa language ‘Su mama anchi kudi talakawa ankoshi’ roughly translated to the English language to mean ‘mama has embezzled monies meant for the poor to satisfaction’ and posted same on your above Twitter handle for the members of the public to read, knowing same to be false and capable of affecting her reputation. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 391 of the penal code.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...