Tinubu list conditions before He can debate with Peter Obi

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has listed 4 conditions to be met before he would engage his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, in a debate. The APC presidential candidate’s demands from Peter Obi, are also serving as a precondition for him to attend the presidential town hall meeting organized by Arise Television.

On Tuesday, November 29, the former governor of Lagos State addressed via Festus Keyamo, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

When ask if Tinubu will attend the presidential debate organized by Arise TV, Keyamo listed four conditions to be met by Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party as follows;

I would only attend a debate with Peter Obi of the Labour Party if the former Anambra governor could only present his manifesto to the Nigerian public for scrutiny.

Keyamo also asked the Obi to list his achievement when he was the governor of Anambra state before any debate can hold.

The APC also demanded that the Labour Party flagbearer should name any political party he had formed as a politician.

Tinubu, through the spokesperson of the PCC then demanded that Obi should name his political mentees and let Nigerians know if they are still with him.

